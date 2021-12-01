Stock exchanges operate high abroad and PEC of Precatório in the Senate; see these and more issues that will move the market today

US futures indices advance this Wednesday morning, following a strong selling session on Tuesday amid fears over the impact of the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, first identified in South Africa, but which has already reached more. from twelve countries.

In addition, markets reacted negatively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech that the US central bank will likely discuss accelerating the reduction in its bond purchases at its next monetary policy meeting.

Here, the vote is scheduled for today, by the Plenary of the Senate, of the PEC of Precatórios in the plenary. The government is still negotiating changes to guarantee a scoreboard with a margin that ensures the necessary quorum to approve the text, that is, 49 favorable votes in two rounds.

The president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), announced that the PEC will be the first item on the agenda of the plenary tomorrow, before the vote on the nominations of authorities.

The session should only start after the hearing of former minister André Mendonça, appointed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). With radar delays, Pacheco also included the PEC in the agenda of Thursday, 2.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

Commenting for the first time on the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the strain poses risks to both sides of the US central bank’s mandate to achieve stable prices and full employment.

“The recent increase in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and heighten uncertainty about inflation,” Powell said in a statement released Monday, the day before his hearing in the Senate Banking Committee.

The major US indices have been going through a volatile sequence of sessions that began last Friday, when the Dow had its worst day since October 2020. On Monday, stocks bounced back, before falling again on Tuesday, when the Dow lost more than 650 points; the Nasdaq retreated 1.6%; and the S&P retreated 1.9%.

In November, the Dow retreated 3.7%, in its second month of losses; the Nasdaq advanced 0.25%; and the S&P lost 0.8%. In the year, the Dow accumulates high of 12.7%; the Nasdaq advances 20.6%; and the S&P gains 21.6%.

See futures quotes:

Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.92%

S&P 500 Future (USA), +1.22%

Nasdaq Future (USA), +1.42%

Asia

The main Asian stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with a positive highlight for Kospi, from South Korea, after losses on Tuesday, driven by uncertainties regarding the Ômicron variant of Covid.

On Wednesday, the Caixin/Markit Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) of manufacturing activity in China was released, which scored 49.9 points in November, compared to 50.6 points in October. Any plateau above 50 points indicates expansion; below, retraction.

China’s official manufacturing PMI came in at 50.1 points on Tuesday, above the expectation of analysts polled by international news agency Reuters of 49.6 points.

See the close of Asian markets:

Nikkei (Japan), +0.41% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +0.36% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.78% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), +2.14% (closed)

Europe

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all the main sectors of 17 European countries, rose 0.6%, with a positive highlight for the travel and leisure sectors and negative for the domestic goods sectors.

See performance in Europe:

FTSE 100 (UK), +1.37%

Dax (Germany), +1.55%

CAC 40 (France), +1.3%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.49%

Commodities

Oil prices rose more than 4% after a sharp drop on Tuesday, influenced by an interview by the president of Moderna Stéphane Bancel to the British newspaper Financial Times, in which he said that vaccines against Covid will probably be less effective against the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

See the quotes:

WTI Oil, +4.43%, at $69.1 a barrel

Brent oil, stable, at $70.57 a barrel

Iron ore (Dalian stock exchange): + 1.63%, at 624 yuan, equivalent to US$ 97.94 (USD/CNY = 6.37)

Bitcoin, +0.52% to $57,076.54 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Covid

On Tuesday, the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, in São Paulo, confirmed the first two cases of the micron variant of the coronavirus in Latin America. The cases are of a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who came from South Africa, who were told to remain isolated at home. A third passenger suspected of having been infected is investigated in Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo, another in Brasília and another in Belo Horizonte.

With the information, the state government requested a new study regarding the risks of allowing the use of masks in the open air, a measure expected to take effect from the 11th. It is still unclear whether the strain, which has a high number of mutations, it is more transmissible and less susceptible to existing vaccines, but it is speculated that it is related to the increase in new cases in South Africa, where it was initially found.

According to the Department of Health, the two patients diagnosed with Ômicron had mild symptoms. Passengers arrived in Brazil before the country restricted the coming of people from: South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Brazil Balance

On Tuesday (30), the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 231, a drop of 11% compared to the level of 14 days earlier, according to data from the press consortium. In just one day, 326 deaths were recorded.

The moving average of new cases in 7 days was 7,781, which represents a decrease of 17% compared to the level of 14 days before. In just one day, 10,161 cases were registered.

The number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in Brazil reached 158,968,799, equivalent to 74.46% of the population. The second dose or the single dose vaccine was given to 133,784,419 people, or 62.72% of the population. The booster dose was given to 16,438,726 people, 7.71% of the population.

European Union

The European Union is expected to recommend that member states review essential travel restrictions on a daily basis due to the emergence of the omicron variant, according to a preliminary EU document seen by Bloomberg.

Member states must follow a coordinated approach and be prepared to impose the necessary controls, the document says.

The European Commission will also recommend that national governments rapidly administer booster doses and implement proposals to limit the validity of the EU digital vaccine certificate to nine months, without considering the boost.

As of Tuesday, 11 EU members have registered at least 44 cases of the omicron variant, including the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain. EU agencies currently collect and analyze data on the strain.

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that approval of vaccines to tackle the new variant, if necessary, could take three to four months.

3. Congress

If approved by the Senate, the PEC for court orders should make room for the payment of R$ 400 per month to approximately 17 million beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil (ex-Bolsa Família) in 2022.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), appointed senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA) to report the provisional measure of Auxílio Brasil. Rocha is close to the Planalto Palace.

At a press conference at the Senate, Pacheco said that there will be an urgent need to vote on this measure, which ends the Bolsa Família program and creates Auxílio Brasil, the new social program of the Bolsonaro government.

Meanwhile, the Senate discusses the PEC dos Precatórios, based on the plenary, opening fiscal space for the social program and other expenses. The opinion ensures that the permanent program is implemented without a source of funding, circumventing the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

The waiver of the source of compensation was proposed by an amendment by the leader of the MDB in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (AM). “The rapporteur then sought to build a solution for this, he accepted this forecast and now it is up to the policy to define the source of funding”, said Pacheco, defending a wording of expenditures on tax creation or increase.

STF

The meeting of former attorney general of the Union and former minister of Justice and Public Security André Mendonça is scheduled for today, at the CCJ of the Senate, who may assume, as indicated by President Bolsonaro (PL), the vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) left by Minister Marco Aurélio Mello.

Senator Eliziane Gama, from Cidadania do Maranhão, who has already indicated that she is in favor of Mendonça’s name, is on the report.

Congress

President Jair Bolsonaro sent a bill to Congress for the opening of special credit of R$ 2.8 billion to make it possible to fund Emergency Aid for people in vulnerable situations due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The text of the project was not disclosed and the message sending the proposal to the Legislature must be published in the Official Gazette of the Union. The credit will be financed by the cancellation of budget appropriations”, says the note from the General Secretariat released recently.

In addition, the president sent a bill to Congress that opens a special credit in the amount of R$300 million, in favor of the Ministry of Citizenship, for the payment of gas aid. The law that instituted gas aid to Brazilians was sanctioned and published on November 22nd.

Another project asks for the opening of supplementary credit of R$ 889.5 million in favor of ministries and transfers to States and municipalities, to the following portfolios: Economy, Health, Education, Agriculture, Science and Technology, Justice and Public Security, Foreign Affairs, Communications , Infrastructure, Defense and Regional Development.

Finally, another project underway is the one that asks for the opening of a special credit of R$ 105 million in favor of the Ministries of Health, Education and Regional Development, in order to facilitate programs in the portfolios.

4. S&P Rating reaffirmed

The risk rating agency S&P Global reaffirmed Brazil’s foreign currency rating at BB-, while the outlook for the country’s rating is stable.

According to the agency, spending pressures and high interest burdens are likely to result in slow fiscal consolidation, with net general government debt trending to 75% of GDP by 2024.

Thus, S&P’s assessment is that the perspective is for the government to gradually stabilize its recent growth in public debt.

Furthermore, the statement highlights that Brazil has recovered faster than expected from the covid-19 crisis in 2020, but that the country’s growth prospects are moderate.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) concluded yesterday (30) the sale of the Landulpho Alves (RLAM) refinery and its logistics assets in Bahia to MC Brazil Downstream Participações, a company in the Mubadala Capital group, for US$ 1.8 billion.

Anima (ANIM3)

Ânima (ANIM3) signed, this Tuesday (30), through its subsidiary Inspirali, a contract for the acquisition of 51% of IBCMED, a digital platform for the postgraduate training of health professionals. The transaction value is R$10.0 million.

The company also signed an option to acquire the entire stake in the company by the end of 2026.

sanitation auctions

This December, there will be a sequence of auctions for basic sanitation, which could move R$ 8.3 billion in investments. The main projects are in Alagoas – blocks B and C – and in Rio de Janeiro – block 3, which should attract major operators in the sector.

(With Estadão Content, Reuters and Bloomberg)

