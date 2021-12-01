Sylvinho can repeat the brand against Grmio that only Tite has achieved at Corinthians since 2003

Next Sunday, Sylvinho’s team may achieve a feat that hasn’t been repeated since 2011. That year, Corinthians beat Grêmio in the first and second rounds, being the only time in the history of consecutive points that Timão scored six points direct against the gaucho team – remember below.

In the first stage of the 2021 Brasileirão, Corinthians visited Grêmio on August 28th. With a goal by Jô and assistance by Vitinho, Timão beat the home team by 1-0 and, at the time, reached 27 points. 99 days later, Sylvinho’s men will play at Neo Química Arena, with the possibility of winning 2007, guaranteeing a direct spot at Libertadores and repeating the feat of 2011.

That year, Corinthians de Tite started the Brasileirão with the right foot, beating the Gauchos in the first round by 2-1, with goals from Chicao and Liedson. In that game, Timão broke a Grêmio taboo – which he had never lost at home in competition debuts. In return, a troubled game. Even with two disallowed goals, two unmarked penalties and two players sent off, the victory at Pacaembu happened by 3-2.

Before Tite, Corinthians had done different campaigns against Grêmio. In 2006, for example, he lost in both rounds. This situation also happened after Tite, as in 2018, Timão did not score any points against the Rio Grande do Sul team.

See Corinthians’ performance against Grêmio in the era of running points

2020

Corinthians 0 x 0 Guild

0 x 0 Corinthians Guild

2019

0 x 0 Corinthians Guild

Corinthians 0 x 0 Guild

2018

1 x 0 Corinthians Guild

Corinthians 0 x 1 Guild

2017

Corinthians 0 x 0 Guild

0 x 1 Corinthians Guild

2016

Corinthians 0 x 0 Guild

3 x 0 Corinthians Guild

2015

Corinthians 1 x 1 Guild

3 x 1 Corinthians Guild

2014

Corinthians 1 x 0 Guild

2 x 1 Corinthians Guild

2013

1 x 0 Corinthians Guild

Corinthians 2 x 0 Guild

2012

1 x 0 Corinthians Guild

Corinthians 2 x 0 Guild

2011

Corinthians 3 x 2 Guild

1 x 2 Corinthians Guild

2010

Corinthians 0 x 1 Guild

1 x 2 Corinthians Guild

2009

Corinthians 2 x 1 Guild

3 x 0 Corinthians Guild

2007

1 x 1 Corinthians Guild

Corinthians 2 x 1 Guild

2006

Corinthians 0 x 2 Guild

2 x 0 Corinthians Guild

2004

Corinthians 1 x 1 Guild

4 x 0 Corinthians Guild

2003

3 x 0 Corinthians Guild

Corinthians 1 x 0 Guild

