Tel Aviv is the most expensive city to live in in 2021; see the top 10 ranking | Economy

Tel Aviv, Israel, is the most expensive city in the world to live in, according to an annual study by The Economist, which highlights that the supply problems caused prices to soar in many metropolises .

“In fifth place last year, Tel Aviv becomes the most expensive city in the world” for the first time, it said in a statement.

1 of 1 June 4 photo shows streets of Tel Aviv, Israel, with people wearing and without masks — Photo: Amir Cohen/Archive/Reuters June 4 photo shows streets of Tel Aviv, Israel, with people with and without masks — Photo: Amir Cohen/Archive/Reuters

This position reflects “the vitality of the Israeli currency, the shequel, against the dollar, as the indicator is based on prices in New York as a comparative basis”, the study says. Paris and Singapore are tied for second place, followed by Zurich and Hong Kong. New York is in sixth.

1. Tel Aviv (Israel)

2. Paris (France)

2. Singapore (Singapore)

4. Zurich (Switzerland)

5. Hong Kong (China)

6. New York (USA)

7. Geneva (Switzerland)

8. Copenhagen (Denmark)

9. Los Angeles (USA)

10. Osaka (Japan)

Last year, the list was topped by Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong, all three in first place. According to the study, the rise in prices is the biggest in five years, at 3.5%, points out France Presse.

“Problems in supply chains have contributed to rising prices, covid-19 and social restrictions continue to weigh on production and trade in the world,” continues The Economist.

Transport prices soared due to rising fuel prices, the study continues. But tobacco and leisure also had strong rises. The study also highlights soaring inflation in Damascus, Caracas, Buenos Aires and Tehran.