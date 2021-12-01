Tesouro Direto: maximum fixed-rate return reaches 11.6% per year and returns to levels seen a month earlier

The session this Tuesday (30) has a full agenda in the political field. After postponements and agreements, the PEC dos Precatórios was approved this afternoon by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, by 16 votes to 10.

The text is considered a fundamental part to allow the payment of the Auxílio Brasil in installments of R$ 400 and is now going to be analyzed by the plenary of the Federal Senate.

On the external scene, investors are echoing a speech by Jerome Powell, president of the US central bank, who said that the monetary authority may discuss the acceleration of the bond purchase reduction program at the bank’s next monetary policy meeting.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Also pay attention to the negative statements by leaders of Moderna that mutations in Ômicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, suggest that it is necessary to have new vaccines to fight the disease.

At Tesouro Direto, government bonds traded on the platform continue to drop in rates at 3:20 pm this Tuesday. At this time, the retreat is greater among preset papers, as is the case of the Prefixed Treasury 2024 – which offers a return of 11.61% per year, against 11.68% at the beginning of the day. In other words: 18 basis points (0.18 percentage point) less than the value seen in the previous session, of 11.79%.

The last time the 2024 Prefixed Treasury interest had been below 11.7% per annum was on October 25, 2021, when it reached 11.69%.

Likewise, the profitability offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2026 was 11.46%, below the 11.59% per annum registered earlier this Tuesday and the 11.69% seen a day earlier.

Among inflation-linked securities, attention should also be paid to the real rates offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2026, which were 5.03% per year, compared to 5.07% for the opening of business. In yesterday’s session (29), the interest offered was 14 basis points (0.14 percentage points) higher.

The Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with semiannual interest payments, in turn, offered a real return of 5.29% per annum, against 5.32% per annum recorded on Monday afternoon.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The most significant retreat among short papers has to do with the market’s reading that Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, signaled, during an event last week, the BC’s will to maintain the speed of adjustment of 1.5 percentage points to Selic at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which ends next Wednesday (8).

“From the speech of the president of the Bacen last week, the market interpreted that the interest rate may rise more smoothly until the end of the cycle next year, especially if there is no new supply shock like that which occurred during the pandemic”, pondered Bradesco BBI analysts in a report released yesterday.

In the assessment of the bank’s specialists, the curve of bonds linked to inflation also shows certain particularity, with a greater difference between the short and long part. In other words: bonds with a shorter maturity (2026) are offering increasingly lower interest rates compared to bonds with a longer maturity, such as the Treasury IPCA+ 2055, which is usually the most intuitive.

In the afternoon update, the difference between 2026 and 2055 paper was 26 basis points. Last Friday (26), the distance between the two titles was 15 basis points.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday afternoon (30):

Pnad and Caged

On investors’ local radar is employment data released today. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the unemployment rate dropped to 12.6% in the third quarter of this year, a reduction of 1.6 percentage points compared to the second quarter.

As a result, the number of people looking for a job in the country dropped to 13.5 million, a 9.3% decline from the previous quarter. The number of employed persons, in turn, reached 93 million, an increase of 4%.

“In the third quarter, there was a significant process of growth in occupation, even allowing for a reduction in the unemployed population, which seeks work, as well as the population that was out of the workforce”, said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of work and IBGE income.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The expectation, according to the Refinitiv consensus was that the unemployment rate would end the third quarter at 12.7%.

As of this edition, IBGE will have a new historical series of the Pnad Contínua, due to the change in the expansion process of the research sample, which includes the calibration of data by sex and age. One of the reasons for the change is the new way of collecting research during the Covid-19 pandemic, by telephone.

Still on the economic agenda, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare presented this afternoon more employment figures – this time from the formal market. Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) showed that Brazil registered the opening of 253,083 thousand formal jobs in October. A month earlier, the net balance had been 312,066.

Last month’s result is linked to 1.760 million admissions and 1.507 million layoffs. In the accumulated result for the year, the balance of opening formal jobs was 2,645,974.

The financial market expected a new advance in employment in the month, and the result came within the range of estimates by analysts consulted by the Broadcast Projections, slightly below consensus. Projections were for a net opening of 206,121 to 470,065 jobs in October, with a positive median of 260,000 jobs.

PEC of Precatório

On the political agenda, all attention is focused on the approval of the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios in the CCJ of the Senate this afternoon, by 16 votes to 10.

The report, presented by senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who is also the government leader in the legislative house, contains changes in relation to the version approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

The text is now going to be analyzed by the plenary of the Federal Senate, which requires a minimum support of 3/5 of the senators (that is, 49 of the 81) in two rounds of voting.

international scene

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Meanwhile, in the external scenario, the market echoes the speech of Jerome Powell, president of the American central bank, about the acceleration of the tapering – program to reduce the purchase of securities from the monetary authority.

In a hearing by the US Senate Banking Committee, he said that “at this point, the economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are high”.

“So it is appropriate, in my view, to consider ending the reduction in our asset purchases – which we actually announced at the November meeting – perhaps a few months earlier, and I hope to discuss this at our next meeting in two weeks’ time.” assessed Powell.

The Fed, which is the US central bank, began cutting tapering this month. The program was introduced in early 2020 to protect the US economy.

Want to get out of savings but don’t know where to start? This free class with the XP member shows you how to make your money pay more without having to take more risks.

Related