“The game is not over yet,” analysts at Bradesco BBI say about Azul’s proposal to Latam

SAO PAULO – After a conference call with executives from Azul (AZUL4), analysts at Bradesco BBI said they believe there are still chances for the Brazilian company to close a deal with Latam in the future. Azul shares advance 1.46% on B3, but Latam shares plunge 43% on the Santiago stock exchange.

In the report titled “The Game Isn’t Over,” analysts said that could happen if the airline’s restructuring plan doesn’t go as expected and takes longer to complete. In the view of Azul executives, the plan is likely to be completed between June and September of next year and not in March, as suggested by Latam.

This delay in executing the restructuring plan could lead to objections from creditors and the company would also be susceptible to unexpected events during this period. “A critical point is the preemptive rights in Chile, as the US court may reject them for favoring current shareholders over creditors,” says the BBI text.

This Monday, Azul confirmed that it made a proposal for the Latam group, confidentially, at the beginning of November and reiterated the benefits that could be generated by the combination of the businesses. Initially, the idea was to acquire only the competitor’s Brazilian operation. Azul also criticized the plan presented by Latam to creditors.

That plan, presented last Friday, includes injecting $8.19 billion (BRL 45.9 billion) into the group through a combination of new equity, convertible bonds and debt. The proposal will be evaluated by the US Court, where the recovery process is taking place, on January 27, 2022. After that, the company will have an exclusivity period to negotiate the approval of the plan with creditors.

Azul, however, has been holding backstage talks with creditors around an alternative plan, which would give it control of Latam. Azul’s proposal can gain strength, therefore, only if Latam’s is rejected by creditors.

On the conference call, Azul executives also said that even if theirs is accepted, Latam will need to become more rational in its capacity management to create equity value.

Azul believes its proposal would generate a US$4 billion increase in Latam’s equity value, compared to Latam’s restructuring plan, which is mainly focused on Brazil. Brazilian airline executives estimate the synergies to be 6% to 7% of the combined company’s revenues, with the majority coming from revenue synergies.

Azul also said it is open to talk with other airlines interested in acquiring Latam’s operations, for a possible joint offer.

However, Bradesco BBI analysts believe that 79% of creditors’ support for Latam’s restructuring plan creates an obstacle to Azul’s proposal. “The next step is to wait for the decision of the US bankruptcy court on the restructuring, around February 2022, and the vote of creditors on the plan”, they say.

For Itaú BBA, A potential business combination between Azul and Latam would make sense in terms of network growth, expanding the offer of destinations and destinations and an improvement in products and services.

However, if nothing changes until the first quarter of 2022, it is likely that Azul’s proposal will not be considered. “The absence of news could indicate that creditors will accept Latam’s proposed restructuring plan alone, implying that Azul’s proposal would be rejected,” analysts write.

Itaú BBA has a recommendation market perform for Azul’s shares, the target price is R$41, a potential increase of 73% in relation to the share price in today’s trading session. Analysts say the airline has a diversified and appropriately sized fleet, which played an important role in the company’s profitability recovery. “The company also has a unique position on many of the routes it operates”, assesses BBA.

In relation to the valuation of the company, BBA analysts believe that the market did not price the transaction and therefore do not believe that the paper will react negatively. At 4:17 pm (Brasilia time), the company’s shares rose 1.76% to R$23.72.

Bradesco BBI maintained its evaluation performer (performance above the market) for Azul shares, but lowered the airline’s target price from R$60 to R$41, removing synergies from a possible transaction with Latam.

