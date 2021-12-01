‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will leave Murilo radiant by proposing a night together | come around

At the wednesday chapter, about to turn himself in to the police for stealing a suitcase full of dollars, Flávia will go after her friend to say goodbye, and he will declare his passion for her. How beautiful! 😍 Do you want to know how this meeting will be? Come more and check out the spoilers 😉

Murilo falls in love with Flávia at first sight

Flávia, Murilo’s muse 💘

Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) kiss in 'The More Life, the Better!'

Murilo has had a crush on Flávia since the first time he saw her dancing at the club pulp Fiction. Although not feeling the same thing, the young enjoyed being the “muse” of the musician and the two engaged in a colorful friendship. 👫💛

But, over time, the musician proved that he really likes the dancer, even getting involved in several troubles to help the young woman.

Flávia tells Murilo that she was involved in a coup

Realizing that the musician is always by your side, Flávia started to look at her friend with different eyes, and the two are getting closer every day. Oh the love! 🥰

Murilo helps Flavia

Flávia was involved in a theft, but regretted what she did and was convinced by Guilherme (Mateus Solano) to settle her accounts with justice.

Guilherme convinces Flávia to think better about dollars

Knowing that you risk being arrested, the dancer will go after Murilo to fulfill his last wish before turning himself in to the police.

“Apart from my father, you must be the only person who really likes me. I want to stay with you until tomorrow morning”, Flávia will tell the musician.

Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) falls in love with Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in 'The More Life, the Better!'

Upon hearing what he always dreamed of from the mouth of his beloved, Murilo will declare himself to Flavia. How cute! 🤗

“Why until tomorrow morning? As far as I’m concerned we can spend the rest of our lives together”, Murilo will say, all romantic.

“Because there is a possibility that tomorrow morning I will go to jail”, Flávia will reveal.

My heart aches just thinking about this farewell 😭

01 Ten Wednesday Guilherme does not allow Flávia to join Pulp Fiction and has an idea to help the girl. Odete forces Juca to arm against Jandira. Guilherme asks Daniel to take Flávia to the police station. Tina gets angry when Tigger helps Soraia. Goddess sees a picture of Baby with Rose in her lap. Nedda suffers from Roni’s arrest. Flávia looks for Murilo. Cora explains how Leco and Neco must surprise Flávia. Juca praises Jandira’s hot meal, and Odete is furious. Tigger asks Tina out, but she refuses, jealous of Soraia. Roni mistreats Baby when she sees her brother. Check out the full summary for the day and week!