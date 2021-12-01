The number of departures from Remo after relegation reaches four; see list | rowing

After the departure of striker Wallace, at the end of his contract, three more athletes left Remo this Tuesday (30). The Liberal team learned from a source within the club that defenders Romércio and Edu, and defensive midfielder Marcos Júnior, are no longer part of the Azulino squad.









Striker leaves Remo, reveals behind the scenes, cites awards and denies that he asked to leave

Player arrived at Leão at age 15 and leaves the club with nearly 50 games played as a professional

Also according to the results, midfielder Matheus Oliveira, starting in the last match of Rowing for Serie B, tried out a request to leave the club. However, the player changed his mind and should remain at Remo until the end of the Copa Verde.

Remo’s list of departures began to be formed after the 0-0 tie with Confiança last Sunday (28). The result left the team in 17th place in the table and confirmed the club’s relegation to Serie C next year.

Despite this, the Lion still disputes the Green Cup this season. On Wednesday (1st) the azulina team will face Paysandu, for the first match of the quarterfinals of the competition. The match will be broadcast bid-by-play on Oliberal.com.

See the list of players who left Remo:

Edu – loan return to Athlético-PR

Romecio – asked to leave

Marcos Júnior – asked to leave

Wallace – contract not renewed.