The presence of omicron earlier in Europe raises suspicion about the origin of the variant

posted on 12/01/2021 06:00



South African traveler undergoes coronavirus detection test at Schiphol airport in the Netherlands – (credit: AFP)

The announcement by the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment of the Netherlands (RIVM) cast doubt on when and where omicron, the new strain of Sars-CoV-2, which causes covid-19, emerged. According to the organization, the variant was identified in the country, for the first time, on November 19, through samples tested by the Amsterdam Health Service. “In a special PCR test, they exhibited an abnormality in the spike protein. This raised concerns that the micron might be involved,” said the RIVM.

Another sample revealed the same feature, on 23 November. Six days later, confirmation came that it was the omicron. “It is not clear whether these people had visited South Africa,” said the Dutch institute. Until yesterday, the first omicron cases in Europe were believed to involve the 14 passengers who tested positive and disembarked in Amsterdam from South Africa on 26 November.

The two contagions occurred before South African authorities alerted the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24 — six days after Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association, identified the strain.

Yesterday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of WHO, advocated a “rational and proportional” reaction to omicron. The organization urged people over 60 and unvaccinated “vulnerables” to delay air travel to regions with community transmission of the new variant.

To the Courier, Coetzee said he was not surprised by the news that the strain was circulating in Europe sooner than imagined. “The virus can be traced even at the beginning of the symptoms. The Netherlands did not close the borders before we reviewed the samples and confirmed the presence of the new strain”, he commented. “As soon as we found out about the omicron, we started redoing the PCR tests in patients where we weren’t sure of the infection vector.”

When asked about the hypothesis that the omicron appeared in Europe and not in Africa, Coetzee replied that “anything is possible”. “We hope that other nations will review their data. I have repeatedly stated that the new strain is probably in several other countries, as mild symptoms can be easily ignored,” he said.

Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, Shabir Madhi considers it unlikely that omicron originated on the European continent. “The strain is much more widespread in southern Africa, and the delta is still dominant in the Netherlands,” he explained.

He reminded the report that the hallmark of the covid-19 pandemic has been the fact that the variants surface after they have spread for a while. According to Madhi, in the context of South Africa and Brazil, a total lockdown against omicron would have little effect. “This measure might be required under the imminent collapse of hospitals. It slows down the spread of the virus rather than getting rid of it.”

Warning

Tedros Adhanom expressed concern about measures announced by countries to protect themselves against the advance of the new strain. “I am concerned that several Member States are implementing general and brutal measures that are neither evidence-based nor effective on their own, and that will only exacerbate inequalities,” said the WHO director, who said the bans on air travel will not prevent the spread of the new strain.

Japan, Canada and Brazil confirmed their first cases of infection by the new variant, which circulates in at least 20 countries on five continents.