The reporter says that André Mendonça meets the requirements to take a vacancy in the STF

Senator Eliziane Gama stressed that the ‘terribly evangelical’ name indicated by Bolsonaro must have commitments to the secular state and democracy

Pedro France/Senate Agency Eliziane Gama is the rapporteur for the appointment of Mendonça to the STF



the senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA), reporter of the appointment of André Mendonça to Federal Court of Justice (STF) in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), stated that the former attorney general of the Union meets the necessary requirements to take up the vacancy in the Court. In an opinion filed this Tuesday, 30, the congressman declared that the name indicated by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “honored the public administration as a dedicated and diligent server, and its notorious legal knowledge and unblemished reputation can be seen, meeting the constitutional requirements provided for in art. 101 of the Magna Carta”. The meeting of Mendonça in the CCJ of the Senate is scheduled for this Wednesday, 1st. If approved, the nomination goes to plenary vote.

In her report, Eliziane Gama also defended the preservation of the secular state. Bolsonaro has quoted several times that the name given to the STF would be “terribly evangelical” and even suggested that the new minister say a prayer during the sessions of the Court. “Since the appointment of Mr. André Luiz de Almeida Mendonça, we have witnessed a significant amount of issues involving its religious aspect, making it overlap the debate on the constitutional requirement of the notorious legal knowledge and unblemished reputation”, said the senator. “Since the nominee is a member of the Protestant movement, he has great responsibilities and commitments to the secular State and democracy,” he declared. The reporter also said that the hearing will be important to overcome prejudices against Evangelicals, “many of them artificial and reinforced by biased speeches by the President of the Republic.”