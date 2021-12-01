The return of direct AZUL flights between Juazeiro do Norte and Fortaleza announced

Embraer 195 from Azul Airlines





Azul Linhas Aéreas announces today, November 30, that it will expand its operations in the city of Juazeiro do Norte, in the interior of Ceará. As of March 14, the city will have daily connections to Fortaleza, the state capital.

Flights will take place from Monday to Saturday, departing Juazeiro at 00:05 and landing in Fortaleza at 01:05. On the way back, take-off will take place at 4:15 am, landing at 5:15 am at the destination. The operations will be carried out with Embraer E-195 aircraft, with capacity for 118 passengers.

“This is another step we are taking towards strengthening our network for the next year. We are increasingly connecting cities in the interior to capital cities, which reduces the distance between people and gives greater impetus to economic development”, says Vitor Silva, network planning manager at Azul.

Currently, Juazeiro do Norte has an average of three daily Azul flights to Guarulhos, Recife and Campinas. Fortaleza, on the other hand, has about ten connections a day to Recife, Campinas, Confins/BH and Belém. The resumption of the route, which was completed before the pandemic, reinforces the internal connection in the state of Ceará and also to other destinations already operated.





According to Azul, the tickets are on sale since today with prices starting at R$ 212.69 in all the company’s official channels.

Check the schedule of Azul flights between Juazeiro do Norte and Fortaleza below:

