The search for a missing girl 40 years ago

Katrice Lee was with her mother and aunt in a supermarket before her two-year birthday party. The girl disappeared and was never seen again. Forty years later, her British family is still looking for answers to what happened to her.

The Lee family’s apartment was filled with laughter and affection from everyone as they prepared to mark Katrice’s second birthday, on November 28, 1981.

They lived next to a military base in Paderborn, a city in what was then West Germany, since Katrice’s father Richard had taken on a post of sergeant in the British Army two years earlier.

But the joy seen during breakfast – when the family sang Happy Birthday to You and held Katrice in his arms – it would soon be replaced by dread and horror as she disappeared without a trace.

That morning, realizing she’d forgotten to buy fries for the party, the girl’s mother, Sharon, left Katrice with her aunt Wendy by the cashier at the Naafi supermarket.

Within moments the girl was gone, after apparently trying to follow her mother. As the minutes ticked by, Richard Lee, who had been waiting beside his car in the drizzle of that cold, cloudy Saturday, grew increasingly uncomfortable.

The Lee family from England lived in West Germany when Katrice disappeared Image: FAMILY HANDOUT

“I stood there for what felt like an eternity. Probably about 30 minutes. Even though I knew the supermarket was quite busy, I knew Sharon wouldn’t be that long, because she would have followed her grocery list closely and picked up everything from that she needed,” says Richard.

“I had a feeling there was something wrong. So I thought I’d better see if they needed help carrying things or if something went wrong.”

‘Our world has changed’

There was no sign of the three in the food area of ​​the market, he figured they might have gone to buy an extra gift in some other area. Then, through the door to the management office, which was open, he saw his wife and sister-in-law, both of whom looked distressed.

“I asked what had happened. Wendy immediately replied: ‘Katrice disappeared.’ My soldier side took over. I took every soldier in my unit that I found at the supermarket. There were at least 12, maybe more,” he recalls .

“We searched around the area, but with no results. If you lose a child, your heart goes into your mouth. I’ve never felt anything like it. That was the beginning of our nightmare.”

“Our world changed that day,” says Katrice’s father. “Having happened on your birthday is like rubbing salt over our wound.”

“Katrice was a typical two-year-old – difficult as any other small child – and we were as normal a family as it was possible to be, being in the military and living abroad.”

Lee explains that the area around the Naafi complex in Schloss Neuhaus was “pandemonium” that day, with “a lot” of soldiers, their families and civilians participating in a day of college visits.

Katrice’s sister, Natasha, who was then seven, remembers understanding what was happening when her father arrived at the house in hopes that the girl had somehow come back.

Natasha understood the scale of the tragedy hours later, when she saw her mother shaken. “I could hear her screaming, it was scary. I can still hear those screams. It’s something that will never leave me,” she says.

Police errors

In the critical hours and days following Katrice’s disappearance, British Royal Military Police (RMP) investigators conducted a flawed investigation.

Assuming that the girl had drowned in a nearby river, guards were not told that a small child had disappeared. Market officials were not heard by police for several weeks, and hospitals were not informed of an eye condition Katrice had that could have helped health workers identify her.

Convinced that the theory was not plausible, given the distance between the site and the river, the depth of the water he described as “shallow” and the absence of signs of a body in the river’s path, Lee strongly believes in another hypothesis: “Katrice was taken by someone [no supermercado], who left the place with her”.

“She is living a lie with a family who hid her true identity from her.”

The authorities’ investigation, he says with obvious frustration, “stopped after 18 months.” After the Lees split in 1989, they left Paderborn and divorced the following year.

Lee, then a sergeant major, was discharged from the army in 1999 after 34 years of service. The family’s desperate struggle, however, continued.

excavations

In 2012, the RMP apologized for the flaws in the initial investigation. The British government agreed to review the case in 2017, the same year that a sketch of a man who had been seen loading a child into a car was released.

Excavations carried out in Germany in 2018 yielded no results. Image: EUROPEAN PHOTOPRESS AGENCY

The sketch, produced shortly after the disappearance, had been discarded as evidence at the time – the Royal Military Police could not explain why – and remained unseen for 36 years. It was rediscovered when police searched for old information about the case.

The following year, the focus shifted to the river Alme, near where Katrice disappeared, when more than a hundred soldiers carried out a five-week excavation.

As he looked at the works, Richard Lee confronted the possibility that his daughter was dead.

For Katrice’s older sister, that period brought a “devastating” mix of emotions that she has difficulty processing.

“It was supposed to be the best year of my life because I was getting married. I wanted to enjoy the preparation, but sometimes I felt embarrassed because I regretted the fact that Katrice was missing. 2018 was supposed to be my year. , but instead they were digging for a body.”

“I have to live with the moment I thought that. If I had given my parents answers, even if they were terrible answers, then that was supposed to end the story.”

The £100,000 (£750,000) operation failed to find any clues as to Katrice’s fate, and the site was scrapped for further searches.

Tribute and memories

Six months later, Natasha married her partner, Mike Walker. In a moving tribute, her dress included a fond memory – a red knit button belonging to her sister.

“That was all I had [de Katrice]. She should have been walking behind me, like my lady-in-waiting, but she wasn’t. She was a button on my wedding dress.”

A possible turnaround came to nothing when a former soldier was arrested and released without charge after searching a house and garden in the English town of Swindon.

The preparations for Natasha’s wedding were marked by her sister’s memory. Image: JASON WILLIAMS PHOTOGRAPHY

The family suffered another disappointment in December 2020, when the RMP announced it was scaling back its investigation after failing to identify any new investigative lines.

The agony was further accentuated by what Natasha describes as “relentless” approaches to deceivers claiming they were her missing sister.

In an effort to keep the case visible to the general public, parliamentarian Jill Mortimer – representative of the English city of Hartlepool, where the Lee family comes from – took the case to Parliament in early November and obtained a promise from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he would meet Richard Lee on a “father-to-father” date.

The Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its “thoughts and sympathy remain with Katrice Lee’s family” and that it would investigate “any new information that is reported”.

On the fortieth anniversary of Katrice’s disappearance, however, the family’s grief remains as deep as ever.

“Forty years later, I’m still trying to get over what happened,” admits Natasha, who lives in Gosport, Hampshire. “I don’t think I’ll get over it until we know what happened.”

“Their disappearance has left me with emotional scars. I try to deal with them slowly, day after day. I can only imagine how my parents feel.”

“My mother carried her for nine months and gave birth to Katrice. For my father, it must be devastating.”

“I remember lying in bed not long after the disappearance and my dad sitting next to me. I cried, and he stroked my head, telling me everything was going to be okay.”

“I only realized years later that he locked himself in the bathroom and cried. He didn’t cry in front of me or in front of my mom. He was destroyed.”

Hope

Despite the passing of years, Natasha remains hopeful that good news will arrive at some point. “Every day we wake up thinking that today could be the day we have answers. I just hope she’s alive and well and that she’s had the best life possible.”

“I don’t want my sister to be in some woods, buried, with no one being able to say goodbye or have a grave to visit.”

Ten days ago Lee, now 72 and living in Hartlepool, returned once more to Germany, where he “relived his nightmare” in an attempt to keep Katrice’s drama in the eyes of the general public, in the UK and abroad.

Although the Naafi supermarket has long since disappeared, much of the area around it remains eerily familiar to him. Their fight, Lee says determinedly, will continue.

“I’m often asked, ‘It gets easier [com o passar do tempo]?’ No, it’s not. People also say ‘Give up. She’s gone. You have to accept’. They shouldn’t have kids or they wouldn’t make those comments.”

“I find it frustrating that other known cases have received so much publicity and resources. No child is more important than another.”

“I wouldn’t want to take her out of her current life, but I can be a grandfather and not know it. If I don’t speak publicly, how will people know Katrice is still missing? How will she find her real parents?”