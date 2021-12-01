The search for a missing girl 40 years ago

Katrice Lee

Katrice Lee disappeared in a supermarket on the day she turned 2 years old

Katrice Lee was with her mother and aunt in a supermarket before her two-year birthday party. The girl disappeared and was never seen again. Forty years later, her British family is still looking for answers to what happened to her.

The Lee family’s apartment was filled with laughter and affection from everyone as they prepared to mark Katrice’s second birthday, on November 28, 1981.

They lived next to a military base in Paderborn, a city in what was then West Germany, since Katrice’s father Richard had taken on a post of sergeant in the British Army two years earlier.

But the joy seen during breakfast – when the family sang Happy Birthday to You and held Katrice in his arms – it would soon be replaced by dread and horror as she disappeared without a trace.

