‘The Voice Brasil’: Måneskin success and participant cry mark the last night of the Battles | 2021

🥊 Lysa Ngaca x Manu Semiguen

Dispute in the voices you want? So, just take a look at Lisa and Manu’s performance with Aretha Franklin’s version of “Chain of Fools”. It’s not easy to play the diva, but the duo did a live job. Claudinha commented: ‘Everyone in the audience felt infected, it was a spectacular delivery’.

Lysa Ngaca and Manu Semiguen sing ‘Chain Of Fools’

The coach praised the performance of the two and spoke about his decision. Lisa Ngaca remains on Team Brown. Manu said goodbye to the dispute.

🥊 Bruna Gonçalves x Cibelle Spanish

Claudinha’s duo, on the other hand, chose a national success for the fight. “Luz dos Olhos”, by Nando Reis, was the song of the time and impressed the technicians with a more rock ‘n’ roll vibe. “How crazy this performance was, you guys are unbelievable,” said IZA.

🎤 Claudinha’s choice

Pure emotion! That’s how Claudia Leitte looked when she saw the pupils. The technique highlighted the partnership between the two and the result of the presentation. In the end, chose Cibelle Spanish to stay on your team. Bruna said goodbye to the dispute.

🥊 Dona Preta x Krishna Pennutt

With talent and soft voices, the two participants surprised the technicians with the version of the song “Várias Queixas”. Claudia Leitte spoke about the song that stayed with the personality of the participants: “They brought soul, I thought it was beautiful”.

The technician spoke about the difficulty of making her choice, especially when faced with vocal strengths like both. In the end, chose black lady to stay on your team.

⭐ Krishna on Time Teló

There was a comeback for Krishna, who was saved by the 5th coach. Teló celebrated and spoke about the possibility of the two of them doing a lot of good things in the program.

🥊 Júlia Paz x Natália Araújo

Lulu’s pupils sang “Someone You Loved” and drew praise from the coaches. Brown was impressed and commented, “What a terrific number, Lulu!”

The technician spoke about the vocal qualities of each one and thanked the participants for delivering them. In the end, he chose Júlia Paz to remain on his team.

For “Begging” fans, good news: Belle Ayres and Wina’s performance passed with flying colors. The duo electrified the show’s stage with international success. “This is a duet, this is how it’s done,” said Lulu Santos.

🎤 Claudinha’s choice

The technician highlighted the connection of the two on stage and made her decision: Wina remains on her team. Belle Ayres said goodbye to the program.

🥊 Eduardo Vidal x Isabella Carvalho

The duo showed their talent with the version of “Primavera (Vai Chuva)” and pleased the technicians. Claudia Leitte insisted on giving her opinion: “It was harmonizing, literally. A wonderful number!”.

The technique highlighted the evolution of the two and gave individual feedbacks for each. In the end, chose Edward to stay on your team. Isabella thanked the opportunity and said goodbye to the program.

🥊 Thor Junior vs. Will Gordon

Two powerful voices that ventured to the sound of “A Lua e Eu”. This was the result of the performance of Thór Junior and Will Gordon. The performance divided opinions. Lulu Santos gave feedback on Will’s scenic posture and IZA spoke about the participant’s evolution.

Thór Junior and Will Gordon sing ‘A Lua e Eu’

The technician commented that the decision was purely technical. he continued with Thor Junior and Will Gordon bid farewell to the competition.

🥊 Barbara Nery x Nyah

Divas meeting! Barbara Nery and Nyah sang “Hurt“, by Christina Aguilera, and left the technicians impressed with their vocal power. “I have nothing to talk about, just take my hat off,” said Carlinhos Brown.

Barbara Nery and Nyah sing ‘Hurt’

Lulu talked about the main difference between the two in the presentation and chose Barbara Nery to stay on your team.

