‘The Voice Brasil’: Michel Teló explains dynamics to define the eight voices that are on his team | The Voice Brazil

Michel Teló has already called up his class! Throughout the previous phases of The Voice Brasil, our fifth coach formed his team with the eliminated voices of the teams of Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos. Now, it’s time to enter the race for real! But, before the start of the phase Battle of the Technicians, he has a difficult mission: to reduce his membership from 17 to just eight!
To do this, Teló divided his team into seven pairs and a trio for the big decision, which you see exclusively this thursday, 12/2, here at gshow. But, first, the coach had a chat with the participants and spoke of the emotion that has been living this experience.
“I see every face here and say: ‘What did I get by accepting to be this 5th coach?!’ But that has a very strong motivation, which is the idea of this 10th season, to show how many good people there are in our country. “
Teló talks with members of his team about new dynamics at ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
For him, being able to form a team only with singers who needed to say goodbye to this dream made everything even more special. “At a time when everyone was already leaving the competition, they gave me this chance to make my team and we would join Team Teló in the Battle of the Coaches, at a different and exciting time in the program. It’s really wonderful,” he said.
Before announcing the pairs that would face each other in the duels, Teló explained the rules and insisted that even for those who left the reality show, The Voice Brasil represents just one stage of the successful journey that everyone has ahead.
“The Voice is a very special phase in the careers of all of us, but life goes on, we have to move on. We are privileged to do what we love, even more at your level, everyone sings a lot.”
Check out the duos and trios that will compete for a place on the Teló team!
✌ Fernanda de Lima x Marya Bravo
Fernanda de Lima and Marya Bravo compete for a spot at Time Teló — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro/Victor Pollak/Gshow
✌ Criston Lucas x Érika Ribeiro
Criston Lucas and Érika Ribeiro compete for a spot at Time Teló — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow
✌ Giuliano Eriston x Milla Paz
Giuliano Eriston and Milla Paz compete for a spot at Time Teló — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow
EuLá and Pamela Yuri compete for a spot at Time Teló — Photo: Victor Pollak/Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow
✌ Fabiana Gomes x Júlia Rezende
Fabiana Gomes and Júlia Rezende compete for a spot at Time Teló — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow
Dida Larruscain, Edvania Sousa and Krishna Pennutt compete for a spot at Time Teló — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro/Victor Pollak/Gshow
Honey and Niah compete for a spot at Time Teló — Photo: Victor Pollak/Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow
✌ Anna Júlia x Bella Raiane
Anna Júlia and Bella Raiane compete for a spot at Time Teló — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow
Michel Teló defines his team’s new formation in exclusive dynamics at Gshow; understand!