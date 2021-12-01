‘There will be no metaverse without cryptocurrencies, even Mark Zuckerberg has already recognized this,’ highlights Banco Inter

Banco Inter, one of the main digital banks in Brazil, highlighted, in its latest report, CriptoWorld Ed.7.21, the gigantic opportunity that the nascent metaverse ecosystem could mean for investors.

According to the bank, since Facebook announced the name change of its conglomerate of companies to Meta, the term ‘metaverse’ has exploded from Google searches and has become hype not only in the tech market but among cryptocurrency investors, so much so that tokens linked to this ecosystem like Decentraland (MANA) and Sandbox (SAND) have risen over 60% since then.

Inter analysts also point out that although Facebook has ‘popularized’ the term, the metaverse has long been a concept used by developers and enthusiasts who actively participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

“In this context, one of the main characteristics of this new universe, which makes it unique and different from what is now defined as the digital universe, is its ability, through the use of blockchain technology, to ensure that there are strict, immutable and predictable, as well as the laws of physics,” the report states.

In the report, the bank also highlights that games inspired by the metaverse and with play to earn features, such as Axie Infinity (ASX), created a new income-generating opportunity through the interaction between players and game platforms.

“This reality was made possible due to the structure of economic incentives that only blockchain technology can make a reality in the virtual environment (…) The main challenge that blockchain technology managed to solve in the context of the metaverse was to build an infrastructure that guarantees the correct incentives for developers to keep improving their platforms despite decentralization and transparency”, he points out.

The bank points out that the metaverse is one of the applications of the new internet age that has been classified as Web 3.0 and in which user interactivity will rise to a new level that involves everything from remuneration for data and interaction and even the definition of platform developments such as DAO-based protocols.

Thus, users will also be co-creators of the systems that they themselves are interacting with. Furthermore, unlike what happens today in which platforms do not interact with each other, in WEB 3.0 this will be possible.

“Because there are no intermediaries, it becomes simpler to transact tokens that have completely different uses or properties. It’s as if the user could exchange a Fortnite item for a League of Legends item directly, without having to pay any fees “he says.

Also according to Inter, cryptocurrencies are native to the internet and the digital universe, but they also interact with the physical world, and just like in the metaverse, the consequences of what is being developed in this ecosystem are not restricted to a ‘parallel’ reality and certainly will impact and interact with physical reality.

In addition, the full potential of the metaverse, according to the bank, can only be unlocked through the use of blockchain technology.

“Since the abstraction that the metaverse represents is inseparable from blockchain technologies and advanced cryptography techniques, the question arises of how to build a bridge that translates information from what happens in real life into its ‘meta-version.’ For example, how a smart contract that replicates the function of insurance can know if it rained in some region and on a specific date to know whether the premium should be transferred or not. That is the importance of oracles. With the development of these bridges, the metaverse will become increasingly relevant to everyday activities”, he points out.

The bank also points out that the ‘play to earn’ system in which users are rewarded for their interaction on the platforms is fundamental for the development of the metaverse as it helps to create the economy of games and gives ‘power’ to users.

In its report, Inter highlights that one of the keys to the metaverse is avatars and the possibility of personifying these ‘digital beings’.

“For users, these features give the opportunity to manifest their personality traits in the game(…) In addition, this economic structure makes the experience with these native blockchain games even more intense and “real” as feedback players from Axie Infinity or Decentraland corroborate (…) We know that the way people interact with their social networks is directly linked to their personality, this is the same interpretation used to understand the investments in avatar appearance made in games “free to play” ‘ points.

Finally, the bank concludes that there is no way to dissociate the resources developed by cryptocurrencies from the applications aimed at the metaverse and that even centralized companies like Facebook have already recognized that the future will be one of interoperability and platforms that talk to each other, having as a bridge, the entire crypto technology.

“Privacy and security need to be built in the metaverse from day one. As well as open standards and interoperability. This will require not only new technical work – such as supporting crypto and NFT projects in the community – but also new forms of governance,” the bank concludes using a phrase from Mark Zuckerberg.

