Thieves dressed as Harry Potter villains arrested after raiding jewelry store with ax in Scotland; see video

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – Three thieves who robbed a jewelry store in Scotland dressed as Dementors, the villains of the Harry Potter book saga, were arrested on Tuesday. They subtracted £17,000 on Rolex watches, which equates to approximately R$127,500. The three assailants’ combined sentence is 32 years’ imprisonment.

The robbery took place on the morning of September 23, 2019. Connor Willis, 24, Anthony Wheeldon, 40, and Dean King, 28, violently threatened the jeweler’s sellers, causing a customer present at the time of the robbery to need treatment hospital. See the images:

CCTV footage shows the gang dressed in billowing robes, in reference to the Dementors who haunt the wizards of the Azkaban prison, in the Harry Potter franchise.

In the video, it is possible to see the gang arriving at the scene in a stolen car, when one of the men rings the bell, bending down to tie the shoelace and prevent the door from closing when received by an employee. The three men quickly get out of the car and run into the store carrying a hammer, an ax and a mallet.

The gang threatened employees and customers and smashed shop windows, taking two Rolex watches worth £17,850,000. When the team activated an anti-theft fog device, the men fled. A client trying to fight the robbers was hit in the head with a hammer and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and the Attorney Tax Service said Willis and Wheeldon had traveled from Manchester, England, to the robbery in the town of Dundee. One of the men had participated in another robbery in Edinburgh less than a month earlier, on August 31, 2019.

Jennifer Harrower, Attorney General for Specialist Casework, said: “These men traveled to Scotland, armed themselves and carried out violent robberies in broad daylight. These were terrible ordeals for the employees and customers involved, especially for the two men who were beaten and injured during the robberies.”

A police investigation traced these men to locations in Scotland and northern England. All three pleaded guilty to their crimes on October 7 in the Edinburgh High Court.

Willis was sentenced for both robberies to 12 years in prison, King to nine years and two months, and Wheeldon to 11 years in prison.