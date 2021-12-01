Third case of the omicron variant is identified in Brazil

posted on 12/01/2021 10:52 / updated on 12/01/2021 12:17



(credit: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP)

The Adolfo Lutz Institute and the São Paulo Health Department confirmed this Wednesday (1st/12) the third case of the omicron variant in Brazil. The patient, who is 29 years old, comes from Ethiopia and arrived in Brazil last Saturday (11/27).

According to the secretariat, the passenger had no symptoms when disembarking in the country and was tested at the airport. The 29-year-old man is vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent and remains in isolation, without symptoms, since the positive test.

The genetic sequencing was carried out by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, which, on Tuesday (30), confirmed two other cases of the variant. The first two cases of omicron in Brazil refer to a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, who came from South Africa.

Both arrived in Brazil on November 23 and underwent tests before returning to the African country on November 25, when they had mild symptoms. The return was prevented as the result of the RT-PCR test, collected in the Einstein laboratory installed at Guarulhos International Airport, was positive.

On Wednesday, the municipal surveillance of São Paulo indicated that both passengers were also vaccinated against covid-19, as they received the immunizing agent from Janssen in South Africa. In other words, all cases of omicron identified in Brazil are from people who are vaccinated, but this does not necessarily mean that the vaccines are not effective against the new strain.

Pharmaceuticals and vaccine-producing laboratories against the new coronavirus are testing the immunizers themselves to see if there is any immunological escape from the omicron variant.