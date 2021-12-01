Three students are killed in a school shooting in the US

At least three students were killed, and eight other people, including a teacher, were injured. on Tuesday in a shootout at a secondary school in Oxford, Michigan, and a 15-year-old student was quickly arrested, officials said.

A sharp response from police and emergency responders followed the bombing, which was reported at Oxford High School, about 40 miles north of Detroit, just before 1:00 pm local time, the Oakland Police Department said.







Students leave Oxford High School after shooting 11/30/2021 Photo: Reuters

“The suspect fired several shots,” Deputy Sheriff Michael McCabe told reporters at the scene. “There are several victims. I am sorry to report that we have three deceased victims at the moment.”

He added that among the dead were a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

The alleged shooter, a 15-year-old student at the school, was quickly detained by police without resisting after firing 15 to 20 rounds with a semi-automatic pistol, McCabe said.

“The whole deal lasted five minutes,” added McCabe.

Authorities believe the student acted alone.

McCabe praised the school for preparing for a shootout and an orderly retreat.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting by national security adviser Jake Sullivan before making remarks at a Minnesota technical college, press secretary Jan Psaki told reporters.

“My heart goes out to families who carry the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one,” said Biden of Minnesota.