Tiago is eliminated from MasterChef and gets scolded by Jacquin: “Scary Movie”

“Getting to this point in the game and delivering a recipe that I don’t believe in is sad, but I take it easy because it was fair. I failed, I could have solved the dish differently, but I made a mistake at a point in the test where I couldn’t go back”, he reflects. What would he have changed if he could? His reaction to the challenge: “I would make a dish that I trust more and I would have had a little calm”.
Passionate about gastronomy programs, the amateur cook left the studio certain that he lived the experience as a whole. “I made a point of not holding back my emotions, I wanted to enjoy the moment and feel everything, get nervous, anxious, happy. In my mind, to be on the program, I should deliver what comes from my soul: a good plate of food.” Deep!
Maybe that’s why his return after the recap was so significant. Along with the joy of returning he had to deal with the frustration of wasted time. “My second chance was quite different. I was confident, but I felt behind the crowd for having been away for a few episodes.” Soon, the feeling of awkwardness passed and he became part of the group again. Gradually, he won competitions, was praised by the chefs and, twice, commanded competitions as captain.
Determined to live the dream of gastronomy, the Brazilian resigned from his job to dedicate himself to the program. Now, he hopes to reap good results from the decision. “To be honest, I think I have a lot of stories to tell and I intend to keep doing that, it’s my dream. I’m going to give myself to all this exposure opportunity and try to make it a career, whether it’s content or private cooking. One day, I want to have something for myself”, he promises.
While the time hasn’t arrived, he ensures that social media is the right place to find him. “I hope there are still people willing to exchange ideas and talk to me. That’s the privilege the program gives us. He puts a microphone, a lapel close by for us to express ourselves”, he concludes. Left to listen to what he has to say? Good luck, James!
Find out what happened on the 22nd episode of MasterChef Brasil
Sweetening the home stretch
Brazilian pastry shop and raving guests filled MasterChef Brasil’s kitchen this Tuesday night (30th). Each celebrity took to the kitchen sweets from a region of the country and the mission, given to the participants, to reproduce the recipe. Daphne, having won last week’s knockout, decided what each would do.
kitchen party
On the mezzanine, Falcão, Dinho Ouro Preto, Lorena Simpson, Negra Li and Wanessa accompanied everything as if in a box, vibrating, singing and cheering. At the end of 1 hour and 30 minutes, Eduardo was champion by preparing a chocolate pie with chestnuts and bacuri.
the terror of the cooks
As soon as the subject of the final exam was announced, Kelyn, Isabella, James, and Daphne were terrified. Participants were startled by the news that the test of molecular techniques, a subject feared by everyone, had finally arrived.
working with details
After a class by chef Angélica Vitali, in which 4 possibilities were presented, Eduardo was given the mission to choose which one each cook would receive. In the end, Isabella got basic spherification, Daphne with gel, Tiago with thickening, and Kelyn with transglutaminase.
the farewell of James
For the second time eliminated from MasterChef, Tiago said goodbye to the kitchen with the worst performance in the elimination challenge. Daphne won the test while Isabella took second place. Kelyn also got another chance. The cook received harsh criticism from Jacquin and Fogaça.