Tiago is eliminated from MasterChef and gets scolded by Jacquin: “Scary Movie”

“Getting to this point in the game and delivering a recipe that I don’t believe in is sad, but I take it easy because it was fair. I failed, I could have solved the dish differently, but I made a mistake at a point in the test where I couldn’t go back”, he reflects. What would he have changed if he could? His reaction to the challenge: “I would make a dish that I trust more and I would have had a little calm”.

Passionate about gastronomy programs, the amateur cook left the studio certain that he lived the experience as a whole. “I made a point of not holding back my emotions, I wanted to enjoy the moment and feel everything, get nervous, anxious, happy. In my mind, to be on the program, I should deliver what comes from my soul: a good plate of food.” Deep!

