Tickets and Partner information for Athletico x Cuiabá

Friday (3) is an important match day for Rubro-Negro. The Hurricane will face Cuiabá, at 7pm, at the Joaquim Américo Stadium.

The match is the first of the last three of Athletico at Brasileirão 2021.

To go to the game at Joaquim Américo Stadium, prior testing and proof of vaccination is not required. The use of masks is mandatory.

INFORMATION FOR HURRICANE PARTNERS

All current Hurricane Partners will be able to access the Joaquim Américo Stadium.

It will not be necessary to enable the Smart Card in advance or check-in.

With 100% of the stadium capacity released, the marked places will be respected [exceto dos Sócios que não possuem este benefício].

Hurricane 90 Members must pay attention to the marked places of Members who have this benefit.

What do I need to do to enter the stadium?

1) Present the Smart Card. Smart is not transferable.

2) Present an official photo identification document.

FANS THAT ARE NON-MEMBERS AND VISITING FANS

Tickets for Athletico and Cuiabá fans will go on sale at 10 am this Wednesday (1st).

Tickets cost R$75 [meia], BRL 150 [inteira] or 25 Timemanias [clique aqui e saiba mais sobre o lote especial de ingressos da promoção da Timemania para este jogo]*.

Children under 3 years old do not pay. See rules for half price below.

Ticket sales will be made on a personal and non-transferable basis: 1 ticket per CPF. The ticket registration at the time of purchase must be done with the same name and CPF of the fan going to the game.

Outlets*:

– Site tickets.athletico.com.br, from 10 am of this Wednesday (1st) until the break of the game

– Ticket offices:

• Wednesday (1st) and Thursday (2), from 10 am to 6 pm, and on Friday (3), from 10 am until the game break (for Cuiabá fans, the sale will take place on the day of the game at the box office on Rua Petit Carneiro; on other days, it will take place on Rua Buenos Aires)

*According to availability.

Rules for half price:

– Student: present at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium. Student Card with photo, expiration date and identification of the issuing body. The original of the proof of enrollment makes up for the absence of the expiry date on the document;

– Teacher: present at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium, proof of connection with the educational institution and official identification document with photo;

– Old man [a partir de 60 anos]: Present an official identification document with photo at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium;

– Blood donors: Present at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium, a faithful blood donor certificate, with expiration date, and official identification document with photo;

– Low-income youth: A person aged between 15 and 29, who belongs to the family, with a monthly income of up to two minimum wages, registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government – ​​Cadúnico. Present at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium “youth identity” (document that proves the status of young person with low income) and official identification document with photo;

– People with special needs and accompanying person.

What do I need to do to enter the stadium?

1) Present the ticket. The ticket is nominal and non-transferable.

2) Present an official photo identification document.

ACCESS

From the game against Cuiabá, the Os Fanáticos Group will occupy the Lower Buenos Aires Sector, with access through Gate D.

This Friday (3), the gates will open at 17:00.

HEALTH PROTOCOLS

Care and prevention continue. And the fight to win COVID-19 still depends on the collaboration of all of us!

Wear mask throughout the game!