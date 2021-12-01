Tierry says he was banned from asking Gabi Martins for an engagement; singer manifests; watch

Geez! It seems that the party held by Gabi Martins this Tuesday (30) was marked by a riot involving her boyfriend, Tierry. According to sources reported to journalist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, at a certain moment of the night, the countryman, already drunk, decided to ask his beloved to marry him. He, however, would have been stopped by the artist’s manager, Junior César.

According to the informant, the blonde’s manager did not want the focus of the event – ​​the release of Gabi’s new EP, “Piseiro” – to be diverted by the possible engagement. Martins would even have agreed with César’s point of view, whose company was responsible for organizing the night, and even called his boyfriend’s attention because of the discussion he had with the businessman. Upset, Tierry, would have been irritated and left the event early.

Also at Em Off, Gabi’s advisors stated that “the information does not proceed”. The singer herself also came to deny the case: “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Whoever passed this information on is quite wrong. Nobody was barred from anything. You should have gone and seen it with your own eyes before publishing”.

A video posted on social media, however, shows Tierry on stage at a certain point during the party, claiming that he was barred from making the request to the ex-BBB. “I was going to ask her to be engaged, but I was prohibited from asking her to be engaged”, said the musician, while his girlfriend walked towards him, laughing. Check out:

Video: Tierry reveals he was prevented from asking Gabi Martins for an engagement during ex-BBB’s festoon pic.twitter.com/tGneADZZTC — Video ON OFF (@VideoEMOFF) December 1, 2021

The party with the theme “Las Vegas” took place this Tuesday (30), in Vila Olímpia, in São Paulo. The event not only commemorated the artist’s 25th birthday, which takes place on the 12th, but also served to promote the country’s new EP, “Piseiro”. Among the guests were famous others such as Zezé Di Camargo, Graciele Lacerda, Marcela Mc Gowan, Raissa Barbosa, Emilly Araújo, Mayla Araújo, Viih Tube, Fiuk, Fernanda Keulla, Gil do Vigor, Maíra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar.