Title of Rooster, Voice in the G-7, response from Rubro-Negro: what is at stake in Flamengo x Ceará | brazilian series a

There is a lot at stake in Flamengo x Ceará this Tuesday (30). If Flamengo doesn’t beat Ceará, Atlético-MG will be Brazilian champions after 50 years. The difference between Galo and Fla at the moment is 11 points. After the game this Tuesday (30), there will only be three rounds to the end of the tournament and nine points played. That’s why Flamengo only wants to win. The teams face off at 8 pm, at Maracanã.

Voice dreaming of Liberators

For Ceará, the game is a chance to enter the G-7. Ceará has 49 points and, in case of triumph, it surpasses Fluminense, which has 51 points. Vozão dreams of Libertadores and has a 54.8% chance of winning the G-8 at the end of the competition (know more).

1 of 3 vitinho, flamengo, ceará — Photo: Kely Pereira/AGIF vitinho, flamengo, ceará — Photo: Kely Pereira/AGIF

The game will also be a litmus test to see how the team behaves without Vina, who, injured, is out against Flamengo. The player is still in doubt against América-MG and Palmeiras. The club works for him to return at least against Palmeiras. Ceará has been growing with Tiago Nunes, playing good games at home, winning 27 thousand members.

2 of 3 Gabigol in Ceará x Flamengo — Photo: Kely Pereira/AGIF Gabigol in Ceará x Flamengo — Photo: Kely Pereira/AGIF

After the defeat in the Libertadores final, Flamengo faces the remaining games in the Brazilian Championship already thinking about the next season. Coach Renato Gaúcho’s departure was decided.

With presidential election next Saturday, the political climate boils this week and also takes the focus away from football. Flamengo needs to beat Ceará to stay eight points away from Atlético-MG, with three rounds to go before the end of the Brazilian Championship. Chances are very remote.

Space for young promises

In this environment, the game against Ceará – and the following ones in Brasileirão – can serve to give greater weight to young promises. Names like goalkeeper Hugo, full-back Ramon and defensive midfielder Gomes have the opportunity to gain minutes and experience in this final stretch.