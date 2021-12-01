TJRJ condemns Unimed to indemnify patient who had urgent surgery denied by the company

The 7th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) ordered Unimed to indemnify, for moral damages, a patient whose request for urgent surgery was denied by the health plan. The stipulated amount was R$ 12 thousand.

In the action, the patient reports that, in December 2017, she went to Hospital São Lucas, in Copacabana, accredited by the company, in an emergency framework. After undergoing some tests, she was diagnosed with a fractured jaw, resulting from an error in dental treatment, requiring surgery immediately.

Even with the urgent situation, Unimed denied authorization for the procedure, leaving her without the necessary support.

According to Judge Caetano Ernesto da Fonseca Costa, rapporteur of the case (0337544-48.2017.8.19.0001), the act has moral damages configured with the right to compensation, since, by law, “in an emergency situation, coverage of the care in hospitals and medical services to the patient”, he concluded.

With information from the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro

Stay on top of everything that happens in the legal world on the Jurists Portal, follow it on social networks: Facebook, twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Join our groups on Telegram and WhatsApp. Purchase your e-CPF and e-CNPJ digital certification from Juristas Digital Certification, contact us by email or by WhatsApp (83) 9 93826000