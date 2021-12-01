To reduce costs, Globo even sells transmission towers in a millionaire business · TV News

Globo closed the sale of 17 transmission towers in several cities in Brazil to Nigeria-based company IHS. The objective of the negotiation is to raise money to invest in more productions and reduce operating costs. The agreement was approved by Cade (Council of Economic Defense Administration).

The contract starts in January. But even after the sale, the station will continue to use the transmitters. An agreement was signed for Nigerians to take care of the entire infrastructure of the technology park. The new owners, however, may also transfer the structure to other competitors.

In other words, Globo will continue to use the towers to broadcast its digital broadcast TV signal, for example, but with much lower costs. The broadcaster will no longer need to shell out millions on maintenance, as it does today.

Along with the sale of the towers, the station also sold 16 properties where part of the antennas are located. These were sold by the San Gimignano company.

According to the documents of the Cade process, Globo sold its transmission towers because it saw an opportunity to bury two problems at once. The biggest one involves operating costs, currently the main cause of attention at Globo.

Globo’s operation is expensive

Second balance sheet for the last quarter, released by columnist Guilherme Ravache, from TV news, Grupo Globo spent 28% more compared to the same period last year with technical operations and investment in technology. Spending can surpass the R$ 1 billion mark.

Globo’s objective is to reduce by up to 25% what is spent on these operations. At Cade, she confirmed that “it is an opportunity to divest assets, providing cost savings with an activity secondary to the main business”.

The sale price was kept confidential at Cade. But market sources heard by the column say that a transaction of this type does not cost less than R$ 200 million. Cade approved the deal without restrictions as it understands that IHS has only 20% of the Brazilian market for towers.

It is the second operation in less than three months that Globo has been doing to raise money and try to reduce its operations. In September, the company sold its data center after making a deal with Google that will put its entire file in cloud format.

Sought to comment on the institutional operation, Globo did not respond until the conclusion of this text. If you do, it will be updated.