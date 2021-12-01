Today’s matches: check the match schedules for this Wednesday (12/01/2021)

Check out today December 1, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 32 matches divided into 10 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Wednesday.

Live English Championship – December 1st

4:30 pm – Watford x Chelsea

4:30 pm – West Ham x Brighton

4:30 pm – Wolverhampton x Burnley

4:30 pm – Southampton x Leicester

5:15 pm – Aston Villa vs Manchester City

5:15 pm – Everton v Liverpool

Live Spanish Championship – December 1st

17:00 – Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

Live Italian Championship – December 1st

2:30 pm – Bologna x Rome

2:30 pm – Internazionale x Spezia

16:45 – Genoa x Milan

4:45 pm – Hellas Verona x Cagliari

Live French Championship – December 1st

15:00 – Angers x Monaco

15:00 – Brest x Saint-Étienne



–Continues after Advertising!–

3:00 pm – Metz x Montpellier

15:00 – Strasbourg x Bordeaux

3:00 pm – Troyes x Lorient

5:00 pm – Clermont x Lens

17:00 – Lyon x Reims

17:00 – Nantes x Olympique de Marseille

17:00 – Paris Saint-Germain x Nice



–Continues after Advertising!–

17:00 – Rennes x Lille

Second Division Paraense Championship live – December 1st

18:00 – Parauapebas x Caeté

Second Division Paraiba Championship live – December 1st

20:00 – Auto Esporte-PB x Serrano-PB

Green Cup live – December 1st

20:00 – Paysandu x Rowing

U-20 Northeast Cup live – December 1

3:00 pm – CRB x Santa Cruz

15:00 – Confidence-PB x Nautical

Live NBB – December 1st

19:00 – Basketball Duck x Fortaleza BC

7:30 pm – Paulistano x Cerrado Basketball

20:00 – Mogi das Cruzes x Unifacisa

8:30 pm – Corinthians x Brasilia

Manaus International Tournament live – December 1st

18:00 – Venezuela x India

21:00 – Brazil x Chile

Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.

Related