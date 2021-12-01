Today’s matches: check the match schedules for this Wednesday (12/01/2021)

Check out today December 1, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 32 matches divided into 10 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.
However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Wednesday.
Live English Championship – December 1st
4:30 pm – Watford x Chelsea
4:30 pm – West Ham x Brighton
4:30 pm – Wolverhampton x Burnley
4:30 pm – Southampton x Leicester
5:15 pm – Aston Villa vs Manchester City
5:15 pm – Everton v Liverpool
Live Spanish Championship – December 1st
17:00 – Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
Live Italian Championship – December 1st
2:30 pm – Bologna x Rome
2:30 pm – Internazionale x Spezia
16:45 – Genoa x Milan
4:45 pm – Hellas Verona x Cagliari
Live French Championship – December 1st
15:00 – Angers x Monaco
15:00 – Brest x Saint-Étienne
3:00 pm – Metz x Montpellier
15:00 – Strasbourg x Bordeaux
3:00 pm – Troyes x Lorient
5:00 pm – Clermont x Lens
17:00 – Lyon x Reims
17:00 – Nantes x Olympique de Marseille
17:00 – Paris Saint-Germain x Nice
17:00 – Rennes x Lille
Second Division Paraense Championship live – December 1st
18:00 – Parauapebas x Caeté
Second Division Paraiba Championship live – December 1st
20:00 – Auto Esporte-PB x Serrano-PB
Green Cup live – December 1st
20:00 – Paysandu x Rowing
U-20 Northeast Cup live – December 1
3:00 pm – CRB x Santa Cruz
15:00 – Confidence-PB x Nautical
Live NBB – December 1st
19:00 – Basketball Duck x Fortaleza BC
7:30 pm – Paulistano x Cerrado Basketball
20:00 – Mogi das Cruzes x Unifacisa
8:30 pm – Corinthians x Brasilia
Manaus International Tournament live – December 1st
18:00 – Venezuela x India
21:00 – Brazil x Chile
