Tom Holland speaks for the first time about new hero trilogy on MCU

The actor was asked about the news and had to turn around to answer

A few weeks before the release of Spider-Man: No Return Home, the producer of the films, amy pascal, revealed that the Sony Pictures and the Marvel Studios plan yet another hero trilogy with Tom Holland. Now, the actor, who is promoting the new film in various places around the world, spoke about the novelty for the first time.

Despite having come from a reliable source, the news that many fans were excited about was not officially released. The proof of this is that, when asked to respond, Tom Holland himself played the part, laughing and talking “next question”. When the interviewer pressed a little more, Holland said:

“Listen, all I’m going to say is we have very, very exciting things to talk about”, spoke the actor during an appearance on Quotidien, a French talk show. “I don’t know what these things are or what they will mean. But it looks like we have an incredibly bright future and, as I said, Spider-Man will live forever in me.”

It is likely that an official confirmation from Marvel and Sony will only take place after the release of Spider-Man: No Return Home, which has already started selling its premiere tickets and promises to change the course of the Marvel multiverse and the fate of Spider-Man forever.

Stay with: