Torino sues Corinthians in FIFA for default on the purchase of Avelar

Torino, from Italy, sued Corinthians in FIFA for not paying the second and final installment of 750,000 euros (R$4.74 million at the current price) for the purchase of defender Danilo Avelar. It was the second time that Timão defaulted on the Europeans for this negotiation.

To avoid punishment and gain time to find a solution to the problem, Corinthians filed an appeal at CAS (Corte Arbitral do Esporte). The tendency is for the judgment to take place only in the first quarter of next year, when the Alvinegra board hopes to have gathered the resources to pay off the debt. The information was released by the portal ‘My Timon’ and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Earlier this year, Torino also sued Corinthians in FIFA for defaulting on the first installment referring to the transfer of 100% of the rights to Danilo Avelar. In March, Timão made the deposit to the Europeans and avoided a sanction from the maximum entity of world football.

The case comes three months after the club invested in the signings of Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Roger Guedes. At the time, the board explained that it had made a financial effort to make the investments viable and that the arrival of the four athletes did not go beyond the limits of the football department’s payroll.

Avelar’s situation

According to information provided by the Corinthians press office, Avelar is still in the process of recovering from ligament reconstruction surgery. The report found that the defender is training with the ball at CT Joaquim Grava and is constantly integrating the work with the rest of the squad.

In June of this year, during a video game match, the player committed an act of racial injury and Corinthians said it would terminate the contract, valid until the end of 2022. However, the club did not comply with what was disclosed and now intends to trade the athlete in the next transfer window or even lend him to another team.