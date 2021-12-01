Trying to make peace with investors, Binance will draw a Dogecoin Tesla

The relationship between Binance and Dogecoin users was troubled during the month of November. Earlier this month the livecoins reported that the exchange was freezing its users’ accounts due to an error by Binance itself, which again processed withdrawals made years ago.

For the release of their accounts, users needed to return these funds, as, in theory, they did not belong to them. However, many users no longer had access to these wallets.

With accounts blocked and Dogecoin (DOGE) withdrawals also locked, even Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, decided to complain to Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, insinuating that there was something suspicious in his attitude.

After harsh responses between the two billionaires via Twitter, CZ tried to cool the fight and finally released the loot. In an interview with Yahoo, he said that although he is a Musk fan, it is his role to defend his company.

Binance will give away Tesla customized with Dogecoin

It was then that this Tuesday morning, CZ announced a promotion via their Twitter. In addition to $50,000 in DOGE (R$280K), users will also be able to earn a personalized Dogecoin-themed Tesla.

To participate, you must comply with certain terms and conditions, such as following both Musk and CZ on Twitter, as well as the official Binance account and using the two hashtags #DOGEorTesla and #Binance. The winners of both prizes will be chosen by the Binance team who will select the best answers.

In this way, CZ is trying to make peace with both Elon Musk and the Dogecoin community. In addition, he also managed to do a good marketing for the brokerage, after all his tweet already has almost 100,000 retweets and more than 65,000 likes.

Doge Tesla

While it hasn’t mentioned which Tesla model will be awarded to the winner, it’s quite possible that Model 3 is in the $50,000 range. Currently Tesla has four models, S, 3, X and Y.

As for the Doge theme, also undisclosed, we can use the Nascar car sponsored by the Doge community as a reference. Despite that, we hope this Tesla winner doesn’t crash his car like the Nascar driver did this year.