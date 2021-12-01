Tuesday’s draw numbers (11/30)

This Tuesday, November 30th, the draw for the result of the Lotofácil contest 2385 was held at 20:21 (Brasilia time). The prize was estimated at R$1.5 million and the player who hit the 15 drawn tens won.

Result of Lotofácil 2385

The numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil 2385 were: 01-02-03-05-10-11-12-13-16-17-18-21-22-23-24.

Lotofácil Award

To get a prize, all players need to match between 11 and 15 tens of the result of Lotofácil 2385 today. The three smallest ranges pay fixed prizes of: R$5 for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits.

After deducting fixed payouts, 13% goes to 14-number matchers and 62% goes to 15-tens matchers. If more than one bet hits the result, the jackpot will be prorated equally among all the hitters.

Therefore, the main prize may vary, being higher or lower than that estimated by Lotteries Caixa. If there is no corrector for the result of Lotofácil 2385, regardless of the prize pool, the value accumulates for the following competition, in the respective range.

How to receive the award?

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2385, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

The probability of hitting the result of Lotofácil 2385 with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a 20 tens game (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.

