Twitter prohibits unauthorized sharing of photos and videos of people | Technology

Twitter has banned the posting of images of people without their consent. The update joins the rule that prevents unauthorized sharing of third-party private data such as phone numbers and addresses.

The new rule does not apply to public figures or people portrayed in photographs of public interest or for journalistic purposes.

Sought by g1, Twitter explained that the policy only affects images shared from this Tuesday (30), and not those published in the past.

Upon announcing the decision, the social network stated that there is growing concern about the misuse of images and private information to threaten others.

“Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can violate a person’s privacy and cause emotional or physical harm,” Twitter said.

“The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but it can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents and members of minority communities,” the platform continued.

The social network recalled that its rules already prohibit abusive behavior, but said that the change in the privacy policy will allow action specifically against images that do not have abusive content per se, but which are not authorized.

In addition to photos and videos, Twitter’s private information policy prohibits unauthorized sharing of identity documents, financial data and other third-party information, such as medical or biometric data.

The platform also does not allow users to threaten to disclose the private data of third parties, share information that could lead the holders to be victims of hacker attacks or ask for money not to publish the data.

How to report image misuse

Users can report tweets with images or private information through the Twitter Help Center. When accessing the site, you need to click on “Contact Us” and then on “How to stay safe on Twitter and sensitive content”.

The page has a form, where you can inform that private information has been published and give more details about the situation.

“When we are notified by the portrayed individuals, or an authorized representative, that they have not consented to having their private image or video shared, we will remove them,” explained Twitter.

“If the purpose of releasing private images of public figures or individuals participating in public conversations is to harass, intimidate or use fear to silence them, we may remove the content in accordance with our policy against abusive behavior,” the social network said. .

