Uber changes headquarters and São Paulo could lose millions in taxes | Legislation

The city of São Paulo could lose more than 80 million a year with the change of Uber headquarters for Osasco , in the metropolitan region.

According to data provided by the company to the CPI (Parliamentary Inquiry Commission) of Applications, at the City Council, this Tuesday (30), the company paid BRL 584 million between 2014 and 2020 from ISS (Services Tax).

The information was given by the director of government relations at Uber, Ricardo Leite Ribeiro, during the CPI, which investigates possible tax evasion of applications operating in the city of São Paulo.

The company director testified with an injunction that allowed him to remain silent. However, he did not make use of this right during the commission.

With 556 thousand registered drivers in the city, the company moved its headquarters to Osasco and started to pay ISS in that city. Last month, 155,000 drivers made at least one trip in October, according to the company. In addition, Uber Eats has 22,000 active couriers.

In Osasco, the ISS rate is 2%, against 5% that was paid by the company in São Paulo.

The average ISS paid per year by the company was R$83 million. However, due to the growth of service in the city, CPI members believe the city could lose more than R$100 million a year as the company moves..

The value, for example, would be more than enough to build a CEU (Unified Educational Center), estimated at R$50 million per year. To give you an idea, the complete renovation of Anhangabaú was initially budgeted at R$ 80 million, although the value later increased to more than R$ 100 million.

1 of 1 Uber: Company paid BRL 584 million between 2014 and 2020 for ISS — Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unsplash/ Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unspla Uber: Company paid R$584 million from ISS between 2014 and 2020 — Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unsplash/ Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unspla

The CPI is made up of several councilors linked to the transport sectors, such as Adilson Amadeu (DEM), with an electoral base among taxi drivers, Marlon Luz (Patriota), close to application drivers, and Senival Moura (PT), close to the bus sector . The other participants are Camilo Cristófaro (PSB), Luana Alves (PSOL) and Sidney Cruz (Solidarity).

According to information from CPI members, there is a stampede of application companies. In addition to Uber, among others, 99 and Ifood also moved to Osasco, among others.

Asked about the reason for moving to another city, Ricardo Leite mentioned new needs in his physical space.

“With this unprecedented crisis that we experienced from the pandemic, many certainties were shaken. During this period of 2020, we reflected a lot on how the return to offices in countries that have relaxed restrictions more is going. it is going to move towards a more hybrid model and that the most suitable place would be a place that had more facilities, more equipment, different from an office building we had,” he said.

“As a representative of Uber, of the company, we need to comply with the legislation and the law. And the legislation determines that we collect this at headquarters, and that is how we have been doing it,” he added.

The company will continue to pay the public price for the use of the road in the city of São Paulo. Between 2016 and 2020, the company paid BRL 518 million.

Councilors also questioned the Uber director about the fees charged to drivers, seen as abusive by some lawmakers. Marlon Luz, for example, cited a rate of 40%. “Rates of 40% are the system’s limit and are sporadic. The average of fees charged is 15%,” said the director of Uber, who also stated that he considers that the drivers are self-employed.