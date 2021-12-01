Ufa! Most Treasury Direct bonds close in blue; understand turnaround

Anyone who watched the relentless bloodletting that Treasury Direct bonds suffered in recent months must have wondered what would be the rock bottom for so many accumulated losses. But November came with quite a surprise: after so many months with the profitability table almost entirely in the red, behold, nothing less than 25 of 27 titles traded on the platform showed positive returns.

Some papers were practically reborn from the ashes of the closing of October until now. O Prefix 2026, for example, fell -5.62% and now it goes up +0.38%. The profitability of 2031 prefixed with semiannual interest it went from -5.44% for +2%. Inflation-linked bonds, which also have a prefixed component, followed the same script: o 2055 IPCA Treasury with semiannual interest, for example, plummeted -8.69% and now it grows +1.85%.

But no other role has had such a spectacular turnaround as the 2045 IPCA Treasury: in october it melted -15.03% and now jump +3.21%, in the best result of the entire table. And, even in the two bonds that clashed with the others and fell, the falls were small: the Prefixed Treasury 2023 retreated -0.09%, while in the Fixed Rate for the same year with payment of semiannual interest, the loss was even smaller: -0.03%.

“This month, we saw the long end of the yield curve giving way, which generated all these positive returns at Tesouro Direto, especially in IPCA-linked securities. It was a correction given the exaggerated risk premium that was being placed on these assets”, explains Sandra Blanco, chief economist at Órama Investimentos. “The market is adjusting the shares to levels that are more consistent with the prospects of the moment, when the terminal Selic rate is already in sight, with the end of the high cycle in 2022.”

Title Gross Profitability (%) November/2021 Gross profitability (%) in the year Gross profitability (%) in the last 12 months Prefix Treasure 2022 0.61 1.91 2.83 Prefix Treasure 2023 -0.09 -3.97 -1.62 Prefix Treasure 2024 -0.14 – – Prefix Treasure 2025 0.09 -11.58 -6.35 Prefix Treasure 2026 0.38 -14.59 -8.41 T. Prefixed w/ Half-yearly interest 2023 -0.03 -3.28 -0.82 T. Prefixed w/ Half-yearly interest 2025 0.28 -9.79 -4.79 T. Prefixed w/ Half-yearly interest 2027 0.72 -13.58 -7.37 T. Prefixed w/ Half-yearly interest 2029 1.44 -16.48 -9.90 T. Prefixed w/ Half-yearly interest 2031 2.00 -18.42 -10.93 Selic Treasure 2023 0.58 3.73 4.04 Selic Treasure 2024 0.61 – – Selic Treasure 2025 0.62 3.66 4.20 Selic Treasure 2027 0.64 – – T. IGPM+ w/ Half-yearly interest 2031 1.32 9.79 10.72 Treasury IPCA+ 2024 1.30 0.79 4.20 Treasure IPCA+ 2026 1.32 -2.15 2.99 Treasury IPCA+ 2035 2.62 -12.16 -0.69 Treasury IPCA+ 2045 3.21 -26.95 -11.16 T. IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2024 1.31 1.73 4.84 T. IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2026 1.30 -0.60 3.91 T. IPCA+ with half-yearly interest 2030 1.77 -4.74 1.94 T. IPCA+ w/ semiannual interest 2035 2.11 -7.23 1.35 T. IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2040 1.96 -7.95 0.54 T. IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2045 1.85 -8.36 0.15 T. IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2050 1.57 -10.51 -1.46 T. IPCA+ w/ semiannual interest 2055 1.85 -12.49 -2.62

What explains this shift in roles?

It is not possible to say that the scenario changed from water to wine, but some variables brought some relief to the market. One of them is the forwarding of the PEC of the Precatório.

Although it does not represent a shift towards austerity, it came to be seen as positive, as it reduces fiscal uncertainty – as it prevents the government from trying to finance Auxílio Brasil with even less orthodox measures, which could lead to uncontrolled public accounts. . “The most likely thing is that the PEC will set restrictions on spending, which will provide some framework for the fiscal issue”, believes Sandra.

THE inflationary pressure continues, so much so that this week’s Focus bulletin again raised the expected rate for 2022. But given the magnitude that has been added in recent reports, there are signs of slowdown. In addition, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, reinforced on several occasions his commitment to bring inflation to the center of the target next year.

“Although this is difficult, this speech is important to anchor expectations. Otherwise, the market could understand that rising prices are out of control and will continue to worsen. With that, the required risk premium [que se reflete diretamente nas taxas dos títulos de renda fixa] it would be even bigger”, explains the economist.

In addition, the perception that future interest rates are already too high. The 2022 horizon shows still weak growth prospects and persistent unemployment, and in this scenario such high interest rates will not help at all. This ends up contributing to a adjust down rates, which, in turn, leads the market prices of papers to rise, as seen this month.

“Last month, the uncertainty was so great that the buyer of the bonds could not price the risk and placed too high a premium. At the other end, those who wanted to sell were willing to accept any price”, remembers Sandra. “In November, there was greater weighting: whoever wants to buy accepts rates that are more consistent with the scenario and whoever wants to sell negotiates better rates, without ‘burning’ the papers.”

What should the investor do now?

Even with these signs of improvement, volatility is still very present and will continue to be around the scenario in 2022. Therefore, the Órama specialist’s recommendation is that the individual investor keep preferring the shorter roles, which still have attractive rates and bring lower risk to the buyer. she quotes the Prefixed Treasury 2024 and IPCA Treasury for the same year as securities with good buying opportunities, depending on the returns offered.

“longer maturities they also have good opportunities, but a lot of volatility, so they’re only good for those who are really looking at longer horizons, like retirement. These are people who intend to upload the title and use it as an instrument to maintain purchasing power [no caso do Tesouro IPCA], taking advantage of real interest rates still around 5%”, he defines.

She adds that the holder can either take the bonds to maturity or wait for an advantageous moment to redeem them early, at a profit. is the call positive mark-to-market, which occurs when there improvement in the macroeconomic scenario and lower interest rates.

This improvement can come, for example, with an outcome considered favorable to the impasse with Auxílio Brasil, or with a more moderate tone on the part of some candidate for presidential succession. In addition, a truce in rising prices is expected for next year.

“Yesterday’s IGP-M was practically zeroed. If other indices show that inflation has already peaked and will be controlled, there will be a new adjustment in the papers [com taxas menores e preços maiores]”, says Sandra. “We have good harvests, lowering food prices, and more generous rainfall, filling reservoirs and making it possible to reduce energy tariffs.”

You post-fixed bonds they remain a safe recommendation and, in Sandra’s opinion, should be the basis of the Treasury Direct allocations, with the other types complementing the portfolio. “You can’t put everything in pre and IPCA, there are always risks. The Selic Treasury has high liquidity [sem marcação a mercado na revenda] and, as we are still in a cycle of high interest rates, it will continue to rise”, she justifies.

For investors who watched the high rates offered and were waiting for the best time to mount a position at the highest possible rate, the economist’s message is: don’t wait too long, because the next raises may not happen.

“We will still have volatility and, therefore, there will be good rates to buy and carry, but we are already closer to a scenario of stability. Which is very positive. This is what we expect from the fixed income market: for it to be stable and effectively deliver the rate promised at the time of purchase”, concludes Sandra.

Do you want to receive news from 6 Minutes straight to your cell phone? We are on Telegram (t.me/seisminutos) and on WhatsApp (https://6minutos.uol.com.br/whatsapp).

