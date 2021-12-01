‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Lara finds Christian’s clue and decides to look for Renato | come around

🌞 Upon realizing that Ravi (Juan Paiva) is running away from her, the girl from Minas Gerais came to Rio de Janeiro looking for an explanation.
🌞 In this Wednesday’s chapter, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will come to the conclusion that her ex found her twin brother before dying.
Like? Check out spoilers of what’s to come! 👇
Lara is surprised to find game tickets in Christian’s stuff in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
⏰ Geize (Stella Freitas) will look for Lara and give her the belongings he received at Christian’s IML.
“That day they gave me this. The things they found in Chris’ clothes. At the time, you were so shaken you didn’t want to see it and you asked me to keep it. I was going to give it to you later, but your grandmother thought it was too much. suffering,” he will explain.
⏰ The girl from Minas will be thrilled to see her ex’s things and will be scared when she finds a ticket to a game of the day tragedy:
“The ticket is torn… Which shows that he entered the stadium. That’s when we were waiting for him at the bus station”, analyzes Lara.
Lara decides to look for Renato in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
👀 Lara will not stop there. Shrewd, she will come to the conclusion that Christian found Renato before he died.
“Only one thing would make Chris enter the stadium that night. Something he spent his life looking for (…) Now it’s explained, I’m sure Christian must have seen his brother,” he says.
👀 And you will make a decision:
“To find out what happened that night, I only have one way: go after this brother.”
01 Ten
Wednesday
Christian/Renato asks Barbara for the box with Renato’s childhood records. Janine encourages Barbara to write about the story of her son’s loss. Teodoro alerts Elenice to the risk of introducing Alipio to Barbara. Christian/Renato goes with Ravi to the cemetery to visit Renato’s grave and finds a bouquet of Lara’s favorite flowers. Barbara gets emotional when she reads her story written by Janine and lies to Christian/Renato, saying she is the author of the text. Lara finds a document and deduces that Christian may have gone after his twin brother.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!