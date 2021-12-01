‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Lara finds Christian’s clue and decides to look for Renato | come around

🌞 Upon realizing that Ravi (Juan Paiva) is running away from her, the girl from Minas Gerais came to Rio de Janeiro looking for an explanation.

🌞 In this Wednesday’s chapter, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will come to the conclusion that her ex found her twin brother before dying.

Like? Check out spoilers of what’s to come! 👇

2 of 3 Lara is surprised to find game tickets in Christian’s stuff in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Lara is surprised to find game tickets in Christian’s stuff in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

⏰ Geize (Stella Freitas) will look for Lara and give her the belongings he received at Christian’s IML.

“That day they gave me this. The things they found in Chris’ clothes. At the time, you were so shaken you didn’t want to see it and you asked me to keep it. I was going to give it to you later, but your grandmother thought it was too much. suffering,” he will explain.

⏰ The girl from Minas will be thrilled to see her ex’s things and will be scared when she finds a ticket to a game of the day tragedy:

“The ticket is torn… Which shows that he entered the stadium. That’s when we were waiting for him at the bus station”, analyzes Lara.

3 of 3 Lara decides to look for Renato in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Lara decides to look for Renato in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

👀 Lara will not stop there. Shrewd, she will come to the conclusion that Christian found Renato before he died.

“Only one thing would make Chris enter the stadium that night. Something he spent his life looking for (…) Now it’s explained, I’m sure Christian must have seen his brother,” he says.

👀 And you will make a decision:

“To find out what happened that night, I only have one way: go after this brother.”