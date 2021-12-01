understand the dynamics of the triple homicide in Corumbá (GO)

posted on 12/01/2021 5:48 AM / updated on 12/01/2021 5:49 AM



The searches for the accused of murdering a pregnant woman of 4 months, a stepdaughter, aged 2 years and 9 months, and a farmer, aged 73, go beyond 48 hours. With a violent profile, caretaker Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, mobilizes the security forces of the state of Goiás and, until the end of this edition, remained at large. Residents of the Goias municipalities of Corumbá, Alexânia and Abadiânia — the city where the searches are carried out — are fearful about the fact that Wanderson has not yet been arrested and are asking for justice. Rariane Aranha, 19, the girl Gaysa and Roberto Clemente de Matos were buried this Tuesday (11/30).

Born in Governador Nunes Freire (MA), Wanderson arrived in Goiás to work as a caretaker. He has family in Alexânia and, 30 days ago, he was hired to work on a farm in Corumbá, in a region called Congonhas dos Alves. Wanderson moved in with Rariane and his stepdaughter, whom he insisted on calling his daughter. The woman had a five-month relationship with the caretaker. On Sundays, Wanderson took time off from work and used to go to his girlfriend’s relatives, in Corumba.

The Correio spoke with Wanderson’s employer, who reports that the boy did not show aggression and never knew about his past marked by violence. Retired Nélia Fonseca, 61, and her husband own the property and even received nominations from Wanderson for the role. “He appeared to be a good person. At the beginning, he didn’t know how to handle things, like milking a cow, but he soon started to take action. He was very active, we didn’t suspect what he would be capable of,” he said.

Nélia is a resident of Brasília, but visits the farm frequently after her husband retired. She says that on the day of the crime, only her father, 83 years old, was at home. Wanderson, his wife and baby went to their relatives’ home early in the morning and spent the day there. In the late afternoon, they returned. “My father was on the porch and didn’t notice anything strange. They even waved. Everything was calm until then,” said the retiree.

the deaths

Nélia’s father was surprised when Wanderson arrived at his house, less than 50 meters away, and asked him to take Raniere to the hospital, because she was feeling sick. The elderly man entered the residence to fetch his car keys and, in that short period of time, the accused entered the back, took a firearm with six bullets and fled.

The owner of the house was surprised by the employee’s disappearance and noticed that the door was broken open and the drawer open, without the weapon inside. “He called us in despair, saying that something was going on and we left Brasília in a hurry,” said Nélia. Armed, Wanderson walked to another house 250 meters away from Nélia’s.

In the house were Cristina Nascimento Silva, 45, and her husband, Roberto Clemente, 73. The two greeted Wanderson, and the woman even offered him a glass of soda, when the criminal drew his gun and for no reason , shot Roberto in the head, who died instantly. Nervous, the caretaker ordered Cristina to take off her clothes and, in the negative, shot her in the shoulder. “I talked to Cristina before Samu arrived, and she told him that he still put her on her knees and hit her head on the ground,” explained Nélia. The woman’s health status is considered stable and she remains hospitalized.

Wanderson stole Roberto’s truck, but abandoned the vehicle on the road a few kilometers later. When the police arrived, they still didn’t know that his girlfriend and stepdaughter were dead. The door to the family home was locked and had to be broken down. Raniere and Geysa’s bodies lay side by side on the living room floor.

The Courier was at the house where the crime took place. In the master’s bedroom, a machete was inside the wardrobe. On top of the mattress, there was a suitcase with some clothes and the baby’s bag, which could have indicated that someone was putting clothes in the suitcases. The Civil Police of the State of Goiás (PCGO) works to elucidate the motivation for the crime.

tense population

A resident of Abadiânia, trader Terezinha Luísa, 58, was startled yesterday afternoon when she was surprised by a man knocking at the shop gate to ask for R$ 5 to fix his bicycle tire. “I didn’t associate the boy with Wanderson, but because of the fear we’re in, I was in shock. It seems like every noise scares us,” he said.

The boy appeared to be young and was wearing shorts, a blouse and a cap. “We are more attentive, of course. I always keep the gate locked and I am paying more attention to any noise, any movement,” he stated.

Educator Pagna Benamor, 52, has relatives in Abadiânia and spends a period in the municipality of Goiás. She is the mother of Gabriel Benamor, 23, a businessman victim of robbery (robbery followed by death), on October 2, in Taguatinga. The case generated repercussions at the time in the DF and those involved in the crime ended up in prison. Pagna frequently works in solidarity in Abadiânia and says that he has never seen such movement in the city. “I know and I can talk about the pain of losing a loved one. As long as they keep releasing criminals, we’ll see situations like this. The pain belongs to those who lose, and the Justice will never repair this”, he said.

violent profile

Correio had access to the criminal case in which Wanderson is responsible for an attempted femicide that took place in December 2019. The case is being processed at the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás (TJGO), and the sentence has not yet been handed down.

It is reported in the records that Wanderson arrived home, in Goianópolis, under the influence of drugs and alcohol on the morning of December 8, 2019. Aggressive and armed with a knife, the caretaker forced his stepmother’s sister to enter one of the rooms of the residence with he. With the denial, the aggressor landed several knife blows against the woman’s back. The melee weapon even broke and after that he fled jumping over the walls and hid in a nearby house. The victim was rescued by neighbors and taken to the Municipal Hospital of Goianópolis.

At the time, he was arrested by the Military Police and sent to the Prison Unit in Goianápolis. In his own testimony, Wanderson confessed to the crime and tried to justify the assault on the grounds that he was drunk and used cocaine and marijuana. During the interrogation, he also claimed that, “due to the state, he had the sole intention of killing her, but there was no reason to do such an act and he only did it because he had used drugs and alcohol.”

Despite the seriousness of the facts, the caretaker was released by the Court in March 2020, through precautionary measures, such as appearing in court monthly to inform the profession and place of residence, the prohibition of going to bars and entertainment venues, as well as the prohibition to maintain contact with the victim or by any means of communication.