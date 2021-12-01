Understand the project and the next steps for Vasco to become a club-company | Vasco

The tactic is old, but it gained an air of modernity. To make the club-company project work, Vasco bets on something that in the past resulted in the construction of São Januário and in the present that of CT Moacyr Barbosa: the strength of its fans. It is in the issuance of debt securities (so-called debentures), to be purchased especially by Vasco residents, that the management believes it is possible to raise funds to invest in and operate football.

The process is not simple, it depends on the approval of the club’s powers, generates doubts and demands money for further studies and model migration. But it began on Monday, when president Jorge Salgado met with Carlos Fonseca, president of the Deliberative Council, and Antônio Peralta, president of the Council of Beneméritos, and submitted the request for the authorization for football to be evaluated and voted on. club to become SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), a possibility provided for in federal law enacted in August.

It was a topic that caused surprise, as it was not addressed in the Mais Vasco campaign, the group that elected Salgado. In addition, the committee of the Deliberative Council that analyzes the reform of the bylaws has been working on the text for the adaptation of Vasco to the legislation of the club-company.

In any case, management plans to speed up the process. The project is still in its infancy and there is no deadline to put it into practice. The idea, in case of approval by the Deliberative Council, is to develop it in early 2022. With a fundamental premise: 100% of the control of the company to be created will be held by the civil association Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama, according to the current management – even if there is provision, in the document, for the entry of shareholders and sale of new shares.

O ge spoke with the second vice general, Roberto Duque Estrada, and the legal vice, Zeca Bulhões, about the matter. The duo indicated the next steps, reiterated that Vasco will not be sold and defended the idea as a possibility for the club, which will compete in its fifth Serie B in 2022 and lives with extreme financial difficulties, to return to being competitive. Even though the debentures lost, in the course of the bill, their tax exemption.

How does Vasco intend to set up SAF?

Zeca Bulhões: There are different forms of constitution of the SAF provided for by law. The legal regime is the same, but what changes is the way of establishing the company. It could be a spin-off, a new one, a capital injection… This will be discussed further. What we have done now is the beginning of a long process, which will still have a lot of debate and will be studied with lawyers and experts.

Duke Road: Among those clubs with the biggest fans in Brazil, Vasco understands that they have to start ahead. As Vasco does not have a procedure to be able to make the company, I have to ask for authorization from the Deliberative Council. It is a process that at some point we would have to start. We forwarded the letter to the Chairman of the Deliberative Council, with these objectives. It would be a 100% Vasco company. The Council will assess. We want to walk towards a common sense. We really need a fundraising instrument, it is the most appropriate instrument. This is the way. I don’t see another one. You can continue playing the way it is, but with great difficulty. Interest will be higher. Money is very expensive.

But is there any preference?

Zeca Bulhões: We are introducing the debate to assess the alternatives we have on the table. We are going to debate internally and deepen the studies. This takes some time. What I can say is that Vasco will have 100% control of the company.

But how, then, is Vasco going to attract investors without giving a percentage of the new company?

Zeca Bulhões: The idea is for Vasco to rescue their own fans. The São Januário stadium was built with dividends in 1920. Vasco put titles on the market, and the fans helped. Our fans are very participative, the fifth largest in Brazil. We have to change the relationship a little and, with the new law, this is possible. The idea now is to issue debentures (credit bonds) to rebuild the club. There is no investor forecast. We are not going to sell shares. We are discussing a solution from Vasco to Vasco, we are discussing how we create mechanisms to operate football, which is an increasingly costly activity. So, with this bond issue, we would have ways of accessing cheaper financing.

Vasco, then, will not be sold?

Zeca Bulhões: No. There is no such prediction. All the club’s patrimony would continue with the civil association, which today is called Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama. The club and SAF would enter into a contract for the use of the brand exclusively in football activity. As well as a contract for the use of São Januário.

In addition to helping the club, what would be the fan’s advantage when buying a title from Vasco?

Zeca: With SAF, we are able to give back to the fans in more than one way. With market professionals taking all important football decisions. At the same time, it offers a return to the fan who invests in the purchase of the title (values ​​and percentages are not yet defined). The cost for Vasco is much more affordable than what you get in banks. The law says that the debenture must have a return at least equal to the savings. The investor will only have a 15% Income Tax on his income.

Why was this topic not discussed in President Jorge Salgado’s campaign? There is the impression that he was omitted from the fan.

Zeca: There was no predictability of law regulation. There was the project by deputy Pedro Paulo in 2019, which was approved by the Chamber of Deputies. But he didn’t go through the Senate. Now there is the new law. I don’t think I get across this image that we’ve omitted. As a manager, we have a duty to explore all possibilities. We are just introducing the debate so that the Vasco community can decide on the existing financing means so that we can regain competitiveness.

Item 7 of the letter sent by President Salgado to the other powers of the club talks about the possibility of new investors and the issuance of new shares. In this way, Vasco would not have 100% control of the new company. Isn’t that a contradiction?

Zeca: The plan is to establish a 100% of Vasco’s SAF and obtain the means of financing. At the same time, the SAF statute needs to prepare for its operation. So, you have to have all the rules according to the best market practices. In this context, the statute has to be prepared so that, in the future, if an offer appears, it defines what can be done. Now you’re not thinking about it. Any third-party investment in SAF must have the approval of the Deliberative Council and subsequently of the associate at the General Meeting. If and when an investor appears, it is analyzed and the majority decides. It is necessary to be prepared for the future. Status is not something that changes every year. You have to be prepared for the market that will open up. If it happens up ahead, you’ll have to go through this entire procedure.

Is Vasco viable without SAF? Recently, President Jorge Salgado said that Vasco was viable even without returning to Serie A.

Zeca: We have two paths. Or we continue as an association, we are with the centralization of executions, with 20% of the revenues being earmarked for the payment of debts. In the coming years we will have to tighten our belts and we will have less capacity to invest in football. This is a moment of market transformation, we have to prepare ourselves to take advantage of opportunities. The second path is to become a SAF and manage to do both at the same time, with more money to pay off debts and invest in football.

Duke Road: The feasibility exists. The difference is the quality of the investment. The feasibility of solving your problems faster is much better with SAF. Atlético-MG at the end of last year was a viable and competitive club, but with investments it accelerated. So, the idea is to accelerate investments in football, become competitive, at a time of transition in Brazilian football for those who are willing and prepared. We want to be at the forefront of this: placing debentures for the fans to help Vasco.

What are the deadlines and next steps?

Duke Road: With the approval of the Board, we will start the studies, everything in the best possible way. It’s not a quick thing. Even in clubs like Botafogo and Cruzeiro, where the club-company has been unanimous for a long time, it took some time. Yesterday (Monday) we presented the request for the Chairman of the Board to forward it to the benefactors so that a meeting and a vote can be scheduled, so that we have the authorization to create a company. We are studying law firms, specialized companies. This is all work and progress. It’s not from today to tomorrow. It’s new for everyone. The law is from August. It’s hard to give a projection. The idea is to have Board approval by the end of December. Commence company formation work between January and February. Then there is the challenge of implementation. We want to be pioneers. It’s a cycle that can be longer, but we couldn’t stand still.

Zeca: It is the first referral to debate the topic internally. The law is very recent, from August 6th. We as a manager have to study, there will be a change in the market, Vasco has to be prepared. Studies will be carried out, debates, it is the beginning of a conversation that we will have internally. It is in our interest that the club is prepared for business opportunities that may arise.

Why are clubs better financially structured yet to join SAF?

Duke: Each club is a club. It’s the cheapest and fastest way to get money. The others may not be so interested in anticipating and are waiting, all very new. Maybe they can get cheaper money for now. But I think in the end this is everyone’s path. It’s a professional path. The age of amateurism has to end, with all political instability every three years, no one thinking long term.

How will SAF work in relation to Vasco’s current debts?

Zeca: The money issued by Vasco with the issuance of debentures is a debt. It’s not a recipe. So it would not be used to pay off other debts. It would be used in football. The civil association continues with the debts. With the revenue that SAF generates, the past is paid for. The SAF tax regime simplified: 5% on income plus 8% of INSS on payroll. The sale of a player for five years is excluded from the calculation basis. Afterwards, it drops to 4% and there is a player sale. There is a study that 0.72% of the Brazilian GDP has to do with football. So, Congress created mechanisms to move the market. We have been living in a continuous crisis since 2013, and football has many other segments that compete for revenue from the public, such as foreign teams, streaming… It was necessary to have an alternative to move the market.