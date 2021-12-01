Understand whether the Ômicron variant should change plans for the holiday season; what experts say – Metro

THE Ômicron variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa, concerns the international scientific community. Faced with uncertainties about transmission risks and severity, health experts defend the need to remain cautious about the planning of crowds at the end of the year.

In Ceará, events that gather more than five thousand people in open environments will not be allowed. And, even in these, it is necessary to present the vaccination card proving the two doses. In Fortaleza, the City Hall announced that there will be no public New Year’s party.

On a national level, Brazil closed, this Monday(29), the air borders to six African countries, because of the new variant: South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The infectious disease specialist Michel Abdalla, who works on the front line in the fight against the pandemic in the North of Ceará, is categorical: “regardless of the new variant, is not an opportune time for big festivities and gatherings”.

This is because, even on the European continent, where no new variant has been identified so far, there are countries suffering from an exponential increase in cases, whether due to anti-vaccination movements or the relaxation of prevention measures.

“The pandemic is not over and big events are indeed a big risk”, points out Abdalla.

The doctor also considers that the impact of Ômicron may be bigger than Delta’s, that, when he arrived in Brazil, he had to face a greater number of people who were vaccinated or still with immunity because they had gone through the disease recently.

But now, “we have a large part of the population with an older vaccination, as the boosters started now, and another that got sick longer ago, already without temporary immunity.”

Epidemiologist Lígia Kerr, a professor at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), agrees that “this is not the time to think about agglomeration”, whether on New Year’s Eve or even on Carnival in 2022.

“Anything we can do to prevent the entry of this variant, which is quite complicated, and prevent it from going forward, is important. Do not go to places that are not necessary and get vaccinated”, he advises.

According to the expert, new studies have already been published that show that keeping a distance of 2 meters from other people, even outdoors, without using a mask with at least three layers, it is not enough to prevent the contamination by new variants of the coronavirus.

Biomedical and virologist Mário Oliveira reinforces: the virus continues to circulate and can be transmitted even among vaccinated people, even if below normal. Soon, regrets the increasingly intense release of concerts and events across the country.

“Not that they shouldn’t happen, but we’re doing it very quickly. We can only observe the effects of this variant over the weeks. We should have stopped thinking about agglomerations some time ago, and now even less”, he points out.

What is the Ômicron variant?

The new B.1.1.529 variant of Covid-19 was classified last Friday (26) as “worrying” and named “Ômicron” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mário Oliveira explains that it has a greater amount of mutations compared to previous strains, 32 being only in the spike protein – the one that facilitates entry into human cells.

“It’s as if he (Sars-Cov-2) worked in every way to escape the host’s immune system, manage to replicate and infect more. With this amount of mutations, you put a foot on the brake to see if it will even start to compete with Delta”, he considers.

With the uncertainties, professor Lígia Kerr defends the need to prevent the entry of flights from countries with an increase in cases and apply the epidemiological surveillance in travelers who come from them.

The Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa) reported that there are no cases of Ômicron in the state. Surveillance of strains is carried out based on random tests on 20% of passengers disembarking at Fortaleza Airport, in order to identify possible infections.

“So far, there is no clear picture of what it will be like. Anything can happen. Regardless of the scenario, measures such as the use of masks, restriction of circulation and vaccination continue to be the most important points of prevention”, recalls physician Michel Abdalla.

Transmission, reinfection and vaccines

In a statement issued last Sunday (29), the WHO provided updates on the characteristics of the variant, both from scientists in South Africa and from other countries:

Transferability: it is not clear whether it spreads more easily. Epidemiological studies are being carried out in South Africa to see if it is responsible for the increase in cases in the country;

it is not clear whether it spreads more easily. Epidemiological studies are being carried out in South Africa to see if it is responsible for the increase in cases in the country; Severity: it is unclear whether Ômicron causes greater gravity. “Preliminary data suggest an increase in hospitalizations in South Africa, but this could be the result of a large number of people being infected,” he says.

it is unclear whether Ômicron causes greater gravity. “Preliminary data suggest an increase in hospitalizations in South Africa, but this could be the result of a large number of people being infected,” he says. Reinfection: primary evidence suggests that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Ômicron compared to other variants, “but information is limited”.

primary evidence suggests that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Ômicron compared to other variants, “but information is limited”. Effectiveness of vaccines: WHO is conducting specific studies with technical partners, but remember that vaccines remain the main way to reduce severity and deaths.

The Organization guarantees that more information will be made available in the coming days and weeks, encouraging countries to contribute to the sharing of data on hospitalized patients to allow the identification of possible patterns.