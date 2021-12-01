Unimed Insurance is among the ‘100+ Innovators in the Use of IT’ of 2021 | SEGS

Seguros Unimed, cooperative insurance company of the Unimed System, is among the “100+ Innovators in the Use of IT 2021”, an award from IT Mídia, the largest business media company in the country, which recognizes the best innovation projects of companies in 21 categories . The Company won with the SuperApp, its service, relationship and well-being application, standing out among Brazilian insurance companies.

The development of the tool is the result of an Insurer’s strategic guideline based on innovation and investments in digital technology, which allowed the company to be one of the first to offer digital solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as medical and dental teleorientation, online consultations with experts and a psychology platform, for example.

Through the tool, the insured also has access to a complete wellness solution, which includes a virtual advisor with exercise tips, healthy eating, sleep quality, mental health care and even verification of their health score – aiming at a better quality of life. The platform also includes solutions related to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, including English classes taught by former homeless people (Soulphia platform), with special conditions for customers. In addition, the app also caters to the general public, who can download it to monitor health.

“Seguros Unimed has Digital Innovation as one of its strategic guidelines. This pillar guides the insurer’s actions with an eye on the future. In recent years, the company has made significant investments in technology and structuring projects. From 2018 to 2020, they were more than R$100 million”, says Wilson Leal, Technology and Innovation Superintendent at Seguros Unimed. “The investment in the SuperApp platform reinforces the Company’s position of being, for the insured and the general public, a complete health protection ecosystem, creating solutions that guarantee better quality of life and well-being for people”, completes the executive .

From a business point of view, SuperApp offers a package of services related to insurance, wellness and banking solutions, aiming at global support to customers throughout their lives and with opportunities for up-sell and cross-selling for Seguros Unimed and cooperatives Unimed physicians, through an integrated market place and a digital brokerage.

About Unimed Insurance

Seguros Unimed is the insurance group and financial arm of the Unimed medical cooperative system, present in 84% of the national territory. With a trajectory of 31 years in the market, the Company serves 6 million policyholders in the Health, Dentistry, Life, Pension (open and closed) and Elementary Branches (with property and medical liability insurance) segments. Since 2019, it has also operated in the management of financial resources for the cooperative system, with the creation of InvestCoop Asset Management. The group has more than 1,400 employees at its Headquarters and Relationship Center, in addition to 22 other regional offices across the country. To learn more, access the Insurer’s GRI sustainability report: