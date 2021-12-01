Unimed Vale do Sinos receives Top Human Being for the third consecutive year — Health Sector

On Wednesday, November 24th, the Unimed Vale do Sinos received the award Top Human Being, gives Brazilian Association of Human Resources of Rio Grande do Sul (ABRH-RS), in the category Organization, with the case “Mental health as an essential part of the integrity of the human being”. The project aims to maintain the integral health, physical and mental, of all employees with a focus on preventive, psychological and social measures, in addition to the assistance already provided for physical health.

The award ceremony took place in Porto Alegre with a live broadcast on the ABRH-RS YouTube channel, and was attended by the Administrative Director of Unimed Vale do Sinos, dr. Francisco Pilla; the Legal Manager, Flávio Rocha; the Client Management Administrator, Isabel Schardong, the Preventive Medicine Coordinator and Unimed Lar, Fabiana Cavalheiro and the People Management Coordinator of the cooperative, Sirlene Vale.

According to Pilla, recognition is a source of pride for everyone. “The concern with the physical and mental well-being of our employees is a permanent focus of our institution”, he explains. “The existence of health problems makes the organization less happy and productive, which is why we are committed to continuing the project”, he adds.

For Sirlene, the award-winning case is a practice of valuing the employee by reinforcing that mental health is an essential part of considering the employee as a whole. “Looking at him considering his physical health and his emotional health. There is no way to separate this. Thus, the participation of People Management, Comprehensive Health Care, Full Plan and Preventive Medicine in promoting health was essential”, he says. In addition, Sirlene emphasizes that the recognition represents an achievement for her and also for the cooperative. “We have a purpose that is to catalyze the motivation and productivity of people within the organization and take care of them so that they are happy professionally, winning an award from ABRH-RS, it is synonymous with the fact that we are on the right path”, he adds.