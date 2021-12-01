Uruguay Federation intimidates coach Diego Aguirre, who must be announced after the Brasileirão

Diego Aguirre must replace Oscar Tabarez, who spent fifteen years in charge of the Uruguayan team, after the end of the Brazilian Championship. According to information from the site ‘GE‘, the hammer is not yet hit, but that the coach of Internacional will be the national team commander for the last four rounds of the qualifiers.

And if he gets the classification, he will lead the team in the world Cup. This confirmation of information will let the technician Marcelo Gallardo available on the market, which may leave you free for contacts from the Flamengo, that according to speculation the board of the Rio team would be interested in the arrival of the coach for next season.

aguirre is on his second stint at the technical command of International arriving in June, in the fifth round of the Brazilian Championship, assuming the team in thirteenth place. At his command he reached the sixth position and is now in ninth. Your first trip to the team colorada it was in 2015, when he took the club to the semifinal of the Liberators cup.

The technician commanded the Atletico Mineiro to the quarter-finals of the 2016 Copa Conmebol Libertadores. São Paulo in 2018. Aguirre gained notoriety in the coaching market after taking the Peñarol to the 2011 Copa Libertadores final against Santos. It was the first classification by a Uruguayan club for the decision in 23 years.