US plans to tighten travel rules to combat omicrons

(Bloomberg) – The Biden government plans to tighten travel rules in order to combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus. All air passengers bound for the United States must be tested within one day of departure, regardless of vaccination status, according to a person familiar with the matter.

US President Joe Biden plans to announce the rules on Thursday in a speech to detail his plan to fight the pandemic over the winter. Currently, vaccinated travelers must be tested within three days of their flight to the US. With the change, this interval would be reduced to one day.

Last week, the US imposed measures to deny entry to foreigners who had been to any of the eight southern African countries in the past 14 days. The government has not said how long these restrictions will remain in effect.

O Washington Post previously reported on the government’s plans to tighten travel restrictions.

A spokeswoman for United Airlines said the company cannot comment on policies until they are released. An American Airlines representative declined to comment.

Biden’s team is not considering increasing requirements on the type of test needed to enter the US. The government has imposed rules only for rapid testing of antigens, which may be less effective in detecting cases of the omicron variant.

On Tuesday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said the agency is considering measures on how to shorten the testing window for travelers arriving in the country and include the need for quarantine in certain cases.

The CDC, he added in a teleconference with reporters, is also expanding surveillance programs at four major airports to test Covid on specific international arrivals.

“Just as we’ve been doing during the pandemic, the CDC is looking at how to make international travel as safe as possible,” he said in the conference call.

Asked late on Tuesday about the deadline for the restrictions in place, Biden said: “Well, it depends. Week after week we will determine the need and the situation. We’ll learn a lot more in the coming weeks” about the omicron variant.

