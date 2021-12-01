US to change travel rules to contain omicron | World

Passengers flying to the United States will face stricter Covid-19 testing rules, and more countries tighten border controls amid uncertainty about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus and its ability to circumvent vaccine protection.

President Joe Biden said that on Thursday he will announce plans to tighten security on flights to fight the pandemic. It is not yet known what measures will be required, but there is a request from a government agency to change the test rule for foreign travelers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday (30) that they will require a negative Covid-19 test taken at least 24 hours before passengers board their destination. to the country.

Jason McDonald, the spokesman, said the agency wants to change the way it currently tests travelers while learning more about the omicron variant. “A revised (flying rules) order would lower the mandatory test time for all international travelers to one day before departure to the US,” he said.

Japan and Hong Kong said they will tighten travel restrictions and Malaysia has temporarily banned travelers from countries considered at risk. Japan, which had already suspended entry for all foreigners, reported its second case of the new variant on Wednesday.

Other countries are bracing for more cases: Australia said at least two people already likely infected visited Sydney sites, and Denmark said one infected person attended a major concert.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that “widespread travel restrictions will not impede international spread and impose a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods”, but also advised indisposed, at-risk people aged 60 and over and who do not. vaccinated themselves to postpone travel.

Investors remained tense on Wednesday, despite financial markets reacting to sharp drops the day before in the wake of comments by the chief executive of Moderna, who expressed doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19 in fighting Ômicron.

Since then, global health officials have offered reassurances and reiterated calls for people to get vaccinated.

“Our best form of defense remains our vaccines,” British Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News.

“It’s possible, of course, it’s possible they’ll be less effective. We just don’t know for sure yet. But it’s also very likely that they’ll remain effective against serious diseases,” he said.

Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said that over the next two weeks laboratory tests will indicate whether the blood of vaccinated people has enough antibodies to neutralize the new strain.

The European Union brought forward the start of its vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years in a week, rescheduling it for December 13th.

Companies research new vaccines

BioNTech’s chief executive said the vaccine the company is partnering with Pfizer will likely provide strong protection against serious Ômicron-related illnesses.

Both the UK and the US have expanded their booster dose programs in response to the new variant.

First reported in southern Africa a week ago, Ômicron highlights the disparity between large vaccination initiatives in rich countries and sparse inoculation in the developing world.