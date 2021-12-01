Vale will not close a discount in the short term, but it has a promising future

THE Valley (VALLEY3) disappointed some market analysts after cutting its production forecasts for iron ore for this year and disclose lower-than-expected estimates for the next (315-320 million tons this year and 320-335 million tons in 2022).

To the XP Investments, O guidance It becomes even more important if we take into account the strategies that the company has been working so hard to implement, such as reducing tailings dams, increasing capacity and regaining competitiveness.

The broker highlighted that a large part of the company’s strategies depends on increasing iron ore capacity. However, what has been seen most from the mining company is the prioritization of quality over the volume produced. And in this she is already a winner.

Tug of war

XP sees Vale’s history as a kind of “tug of war” between short-term risks and long-term opportunities.

On the one hand, the company still has some dams with a high risk of failure and indemnities for Brumadinho and Samarco to pay – which makes it difficult to close the discount in relation to international peers in the short term.

On the other hand, the company has high quality assets (some of the best in the world) and is very committed to being a leader in decarbonization for the steel industry, says XP.

“The company can be a leader for steel customers trying to reduce their carbon footprint through a combination of high quality assets and innovations brought about by R&D (Research and Development)”, commented analysts Andre Vidal and Thales Carmo, in a report this Tuesday (30).

Considering the long-term potential, XP maintained its buy recommendation for the stock.

ESG, the agenda of the moment

O harvest reinforced the rating of performer (expected performance above the market average) for Vale, as well as the target price of R$98.

In the bank’s assessment, the mining company is successfully preparing for a more sustainable industry, with goals to reduce carbon emissions, dam safety and help people in extreme poverty.

Safra believes that all these initiatives ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, in Portuguese) should help to reduce the gap between Vale and its Australian competitors.

According to the Bank of America, Vale delivered a very confident message and is rebuilding its reputation after the Brumadinho dam collapsed.

However, bank analysts decided to maintain a neutral recommendation for the paper, as they see continued downward revisions to consensus (value trap risk).

more robust box

Vale’s capital allocation remains intact. The company is managing to end its cash losses and generate cash for its investors, according to Now Investments.

The broker, which maintained the buy rating for the stock, says compensation will continue to play an important role in the company’s investment thesis.

XP highlighted that, in 2021, Vale disbursed US$ 18.3 billion to shareholders, between dividends and share buybacks.

THE Great Investments has a buy recommendation for the share, with a target price of R$91.

O Itaú BBA reiterated the recommendation of performer, with a target price of $16 for the ADR (American Depositary Receipt, stock receipt of a foreign company traded in the U.S) of the mining company (VALLEY).

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation..