Vanguard goes on sale in an attempt to catch up on low sales

If you were wanting to try the game Call of Duty: Vanguard, enjoy now! The game is on sale on all platforms, whether in physical or digital format (PC). If you have PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you can buy the game at WoW Games for R$129.90.

Also, you can check out the offer at Activision Blizzard’s official store, the Battle.net, which is also selling the game for a lower price. 25% discount for the normal version (R$172.00) and 20% for the Ultimate (R$239.90), in an attempt to increase sales volume.

It is important to note that these types of discounts are not normal within the game series, which has seen better days in terms of sales. Recent data has revealed that in the UK, the game is down 40% from the previous year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game. acquire the latest game in this saga.

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ was released on November 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. On Metacritic, the game has a low rating of 4.0, based on 935 ratings as of this writing.