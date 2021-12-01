Venezuela: Hugo Chávez’s brother resigns from state government – News

The brother of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez and governor of the state of Barinas, Argenis Chávez, resigned from his post on Tuesday (30) and withdrew his candidacy for re-election due to order of the TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) so that the election carried out on the last 21st is repeated.

“I decided to step down from the post. It is an irrevocable resignation, and the Secretary General of Government, Commissioner Jesús Monsalve, assumes an interim role,” stated Chávez.

Last Monday (29) the TSJ announced the order to repeat the elections in the state of Barinas, which should take place on January 9, after the election on the 21st of this month had a small margin of victory for the current governor.

The decision was taken after an action by Adolfo Ramón Superlano, considered a dissident of the opposition to Chavismo, “for the alleged violation of the constitutional rights of participation and voting, provided for in the Constitution and in view of the climate of tension between political militancy”.

The TSJ considered that opposition candidate Freddy Superlano (not related to Adolfo Ramón) was not in good standing to participate in the elections.

Argenis Chávez said on Tuesday that he is confident that the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) will soon define the strategy for the January 9 election, reaching an agreement on the candidate for Chavismo.

“I think it must be evaluated that the elected candidate has the necessary leadership to face the electoral process that lies ahead,” said the now former governor, who in 2017 succeeded another brother, Adán Chávez, in office.

“The fundamental thing is to preserve political power,” said Argenis, referring to yet another victory for Chavismo in the region. According to the only partial issued by the National Electoral Council, in Barinas, Chávez appeared with 93,097 votes, against Freddy Superlano’s 92,424, with 90% of the votes counted.