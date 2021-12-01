“Verdão da Russia” helped in the hiring of Abel Ferreira

Winner of the last two editions of the Copa Libertadores da América, Palmeiras has already turned Abel Ferreira into one of its greatest idols. Except that this story probably wouldn’t have been written if it weren’t for the providential help of a Russian club that, curiously, also has green as its predominant color.

On September 30 of last year, Krasnodar, which had been the third-placed team in Russian football the previous season, defeated PAOK 2-1 (they had already won the first leg by the same scoreboard) and obtained the classification unpublished for the European Champions League.

With that, it also prevented the Champions position from going to the Greek team, at the time coached by the Portuguese, who a month later would end up giving a big turnaround in his career when he transferred to Brazilian football.

After being eliminated in the last round of the preliminary round of the hottest interclub tournament on the planet, Abel led PAOK in four more matches and never lost (won one game in the Greek Championship and got a draw in the national league and two in the Europa League).

In other words, if it weren’t for Krasnodar’s interference, Abel would have no reason to change Greece for Palmeiras. Quite the contrary, he would have fulfilled one of the biggest dreams of any European coach (working in the Champions League) and he wouldn’t give it up to venture across the Atlantic Ocean.

PAOK was the second club in the coaching career of the now two-time Libertadores champion. He stayed on the alvinegra team for a year and three months. There were 57 matches played, with 31 wins, 16 draws and ten defeats, a use of 63.7% of the points at stake.

With Abel, the Salonica team was Greek runner-up (they were 18 points behind Olympiacos) and reached the semifinals of the Greek Cup in 2019/20. In the following season, he eliminated Benfica (trained by Jorge Jesus) in the penultimate round of the Champions League and occupied fourth place in the national championship when the coach received and accepted the invitation to migrate to Palmeiras.

After dispatching the Portuguese coach’s team, Krasnodar even did some damage in the Champions League. The Russians managed, for example, a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, who would eventually win the title, and finished the group stage in third place. In the Europa League, they were defeated by Dinamo Zagreb in the first knockout.

Abel has been with Palmeiras since November last year and recently completed 100 games ahead of the club. In addition to the last two Libertadores, he also led the team alviverde to the title of the Copa do Brasil-2020.

Originally slated to be played in Japan, the Club World Cup was postponed and reallocated after Japan withdrew from hosting it due to the covid-19 pandemic. With that, the tournament will be played between the 3rd and 12th of February, in the United Arab Emirates.

As happened in the 2020 competition (which was played in 2021), Palmeiras will debut directly in the semifinals. His opponent will come out of the confrontation between Al-Ahly, from Egypt, and Monterrey, from Mexico.

The last time he was at the Worlds, almost ten months ago, Abel Ferreira’s team was defeated by a Mexican in the semi (Tigres) and lost the dispute for third place precisely to Al-Ahly.

The eight most recent editions of the FIFA tournament have been won by the winners of the European Champions League. The last victory of a Brazilian (and also a South American) club was in 2012, when Corinthians defeated Chelsea. Coincidentally, the English team will also represent the Old Continent in next year’s competition.