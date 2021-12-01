VIDEO: Drivers abandon cars on Yellow Line because of shooting; PF and Bope operate in Maré | Rio de Janeiro

An intense firefight interdicted the Linha Amarela, at the height of Complexo da Maré, this Monday morning (1st).
Drivers even abandoned their cars on the road to seek shelter behind poles. Just before 7:00 am, traffic was cleared for traffic. The road was blocked for about 10 minutes.
Four suspects were arrested in the action, three in the act and one in fulfillment of an arrest warrant. A rifle, grenade pistols and drugs were also seized.
Agents from the Federal Police and from the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) were trying to fulfill two arrest warrants against traffickers from Acre who are hiding in Vila do João.
Shooting closes Yellow Line
The action takes place in support of an operation that took place in Acre this morning. The confrontation took place when the agents left the community.
According to reports from residents, since the beginning of the morning there has been an exchange of fire in the community. There is still no information on injuries, arrests or seizures.
People hid behind a pole in search of protection during an exchange of fire on the Linha Amarela — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo
Military police behind a wall during a shootout on the Linha Amarela — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo
Federal and Military Police operate in Vila dos Pinheiros, in Complexo da Maré, this Wednesday morning (1st) — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
