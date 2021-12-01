Video: Prince Charles is caught falling asleep during ceremony in Barbados

Prince Charles, 73, son of Queen Elizabeth II, was caught with his eyes closed, apparently asleep, during the ceremony that turned Barbados on the Caribbean Sea into a republic.

Barbados has officially removed the Queen as its head of state and become the world’s newest republic. Prince Charles was in attendance for the ceremony, during which he appeared to fall asleep. pic.twitter.com/wAZayjV1dx — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 30, 2021

The Prince Charles gaffe did not go unnoticed by the British tabloids. In the Daily Mail, the report highlights that the fatigue of the member of the UK royal family could be explained by the time difference. The ceremony began at around 11:30 pm in Bridgetown, while the hands in London marked 3:30 am.

Independent since the 1960s, Barbados still held Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. In the same ceremony, the singer Rihanna was chosen as national heroine.

The change of regime, from the constitutional monarchy to the republic, ended the 396-year reign of the British crown on the Caribbean island.

During the ceremony, Prince Charles said that the proclamation of the republic is a new beginning for Barbados. “From the darkest days of our past and the terrible atrocity of slavery that will forever tarnish our history, the people of this island forged their way with extraordinary strength,” he declared.

