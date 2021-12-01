Video showing a man running handcuffed to PM’s motorcycle goes viral on social networks; ‘walking like a slave’ says recording | São Paulo

A video that went viral this Tuesday (30) on social networks shows a man in handcuffs running after a motorcycle driven by a military policeman in São Paulo. The Military Police informed that it opened a military police inquiry to investigate the case and that it “repudiates this act”.

The case occurred around 15:00 this Tuesday on Avenida Professor Luiz Ignácio de Anhaia Mello, in the region of Vila Prudente, East Side of São Paulo.

In the video, it is possible to see a black man, in black pants and a long-sleeved T-shirt, handcuffed to the back of a military policeman’s motorcycle. The man runs to keep up with the PM’s motorcycle as it advances through the cyclists’ lane on an avenue.

1 of 1 Video goes viral with a man arrested handcuffed to a PM’s motorcycle running in SP — Photo: Reproduction Video goes viral with a man arrested handcuffed to a PM’s motorcycle running in SP — Photo: Reproduction

At one point, a man says: “Look, he’s handcuffed and he’s walking like a slave.”

The ombudsman of the State Police, Elizeu Soares Lopes, stated that he will ask the PM to investigate the agent’s conduct. “This is an atrocity. Let’s take the necessary steps. Tomorrow, we’ll open a procedure.”

On Instagram, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), national coordinator of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) and former candidate for mayor of São Paulo, shared the video and commented on the scene: “Brazil, more than 300 years of slavery… Cold-blooded torture practiced by a PM from SP. UNACCEPTABLE!”

“The Military Police, immediately after becoming aware of the images, determined the opening of a military police inquiry to investigate the conduct of the said policeman and his removal from operational service. The Military Police repudiates this act and reaffirms its commitment to protect people , fight crime and respect the law, being relentless against occasional misconduct.”