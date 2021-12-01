Video shows elephant attack on safari car in South Africa

A male elephant attacked a safari car at the Selati Game Reserve in South Africa. The episode was captured by videos that show the animal advancing towards the vehicle, colliding with the car and causing a group of people to run to escape, last Sunday (28).
EcoTraining, which operates in the region, confirmed the authenticity of the images. The company works with safari guides and wildlife training and explained that the incident occurred with instructors and students.
The team was carrying out routine activities on the reserve when they came across a herd in breeding season. The professionals stopped to observe the mammals and then one of the males in the group walked towards the car.
“The elephant made contact with the vehicle and pushed it off the road,” says the EcoTraining statement. The company also clarifies that, during the mating phase, males have high levels of testosterone and can exhibit aggressive behavior.
In one of the footage, you can hear a person saying “get out, get out, get out.” Then the students—accompanied by two instructors with more than 25 years of field experience—were relocated to another automobile.