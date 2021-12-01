Video shows how Triangle Strategy the spiritual successor to Final Fantasy Tactics • Eurogamer.pt

Final Fantasy Tactics fans will certainly mourn the demise of the Square Enix series whenever they close their eyes and recall the long hours spent planning moves and listening to divine music.

However, there could be a real treasure on the way that will get us excited again by Square Enix’s turn-based strategy in the form of Triangle Strategy for Nintendo Switch.

Through a new video, Square Enix shows more of the title for the Nintendo console and if Octopath Traveler was a love letter to Final Fantasy 6, Triangle Strategy seems to be the spiritual successor to Final Fantasy Tactics.

In addition to the gameplay, the aesthetic takes us to Final Fantasy Tactics and the whole tone of the plot, even the characters, make us think of this series that Square Enix put to sleep. Developed in conjunction with Artdink, Triangle Strategy promises to appear as one of the great moments of the 2022 start.

Since 2008 we’ve been waiting for a new Final Fantasy Tactics and since 2011 Tactics Ogre is sleeping so it’s high time we celebrate this genre that has brought us so much joy.

Triangle Strategy will arrive on March 4th, 2022.